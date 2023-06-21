Blues show bringing in some heavy-hitters

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature Big Al and the Heavyweights at 8 p.m. July 8 at RJ's Grill & Bar, at 128 S. Main St.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. Admission is $5 cover for others. The concert series is being sponsored by MK Distributors.

Big Al and the Heavyweights originally formed in 1996 as the Unknown Blues Band with founding members Al Lauro, Warren Haynes and Rick Gergen (Sweethearts of the Rodeo).

"Of course, Warren is no longer in the band, but Big Al has formed a solid array of musicians including Louisiana Music Hall of Fame pianist/vocalist Wayne Lohr, critically acclaimed guitarist vocalist Marcel Anton and renowned California bassist vocalist Mark Parsons. The band continues to tour extensively playing venues and festivals throughout the U.S.," according to a news release.

The band was inducted into The Alabama Blues Music Hall of Fame on April 30. The Vizztone Label Group has released the band's seventh recording of original roots music, "Love One Another," which was nominated for Blues Rock Album of the Year by Blues Blast Magazine.

The recording includes special musical guests Luther Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars and former Heavyweight member and harmonica virtuoso Jason Ricci. The disc was recorded at Suite Mix Studios at Slidell, La., with George Cureau Jr. engineering and producing. Cureau is noted for Funky Meters guitarist Brian Stoltz's numerous recording projects.

"Big Al and the Heavyweights live performances are family oriented, energetic and fun," according to the release.

Port City Blues Society, which promotes the blues concerts, is an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation. The society seeks to preserve and promote blues music and the culture of Delta blues, and to educate the public about the history of the blues in the region. Port City Blues Society also hosts a free blues jam every Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. at RJ's Grill & Bar, where area musicians converge to play live blues.

Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.