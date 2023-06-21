Sections
Cabot man arrested in fatal stabbing of woman

by Remington Miller | Today at 12:15 p.m.
Police lights

The Cabot Police Department arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing, the department said in a news release. 

Police responded to a residence on South 10th Street and found a 49-year-old Elisha Ellis dead with “multiple stab wounds.”

Travis Ellis, 36, of Cabot was arrested and charged with capital murder on Thursday just before 9:45 p.m., an online Lonoke County inmate roster said Wednesday morning. Police said they believe he left the crime scene on foot before officers arrived. 

He was arrested near West Plaza Boulevard after officers from multiple agencies searched the area, the release said. Ellis is being held without bond. 

The inmate roster showed a court date set for Aug. 7. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

