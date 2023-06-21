Construction on Northwest Arkansas National Airport access road on track for early next year, officials say

HIGHFILL -- Construction could begin on an access road to Northwest Arkansas National Airport by early next year, according to airport officials.

The road is being designed and built by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, and plans for the road are expected to be complete in October, according to Aaron Burkes, airport CEO.

"This is the most up-to-date schedule," Burkes said. "They're planning on advertising for bids after Thanksgiving of this year."

Right-of-way acquisition is underway, Burkes said. Construction is expected to then take about 30 to 36 months, meaning the road could be open in early 2027.