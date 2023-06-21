Crashes in state leave 6 people dead

Six people were killed and four more injured in four wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Lashay Young, 22, of Searcy was fatally injured around 12:23 p.m. when the 2018 Nissan Sentra she was driving north on Arkansas 13 in rural White County crossed the centerline and struck the front of a 2011 Ford F-250 truck, according to a report.

Taylor Brannin, 28, of Russellville and two minors died around 12:23 p.m. after the 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving on Interstate 40 near London swerved off the road and collided with a tree, according to a report.

Three other minors who were passengers in the Tahoe were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The minors who died and those who were injured were not identified in the report.

Gerald Cornish, 69, of Dierks was killed around 12:26 p.m. when the 2018 Nissan he was driving west on U.S. 70 near Dierks crashed into the back of a 2016 Freightliner truck, according to a report. Cornish died of his injuries at a DeQueen hospital about an hour after the wreck, the report says.

Zerundrick Guy, 50, of Little Rock was walking on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in North Little Rock near mile marker 149 around 8:48 p.m. when he was hit by a 2017 Lexus ES that had veered onto the shoulder.

After striking Guy, the Lexus hit the roadside barrier on the driver's side, injuring the driver, 30-year-old Christopher Hurley of Oklahoma. He was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock for treatment.

State troopers investigating each of the collisions reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.