Crawfish pie in Crossett

I can already hear the blues soundtrack playing from a speaker on the front porch as I pull into the parking lot adjacent to an old house in Crossett. It's late on a Wednesday afternoon, and I'm in this far south Arkansas town, known as the Forestry Capital of the South, to visit Chester and Laura Huntsman.

They opened Beech Street Bistro five years ago, looking for an atmosphere that Chester describes as combining the feel of a south Louisiana fishing camp and a Mississippi juke joint. With good food, friendly service and live music on certain nights, he has achieved that goal. People now come here from across the region to eat at the bistro.

It's not the sort of menu one would expect in a town this size. There's everything from crawfish pie (which is what I have for supper) to fried alligator and alligator nachos. The restaurant is in a residential area, but that hasn't kept foodies from finding the place. Chester and Laura are usually there to greet visitors.

Chester moved to Crossett at age 5 when his parents opened a machine shop. His brother became well known for starting a chain of restaurants known as Johnny's Pizza in nearby Monroe, La., and Chester became known for playing in local bands.

Chester worked for his brother while playing guitar in bands that traveled across Louisiana and Mississippi. It was on those trips that he began thinking about the type of place Crossett needed to attract visitors.

"We're just trying to create some excitement in a small town," he tells me as I eat my crawfish pie. "Laura's father gave us two houses, and I noticed that this house had solid bones. We tore the other house down for the parking lot. We started renovating the house on April 1, 2017, and opened on July 2, 2018."

The staff has a prayer each morning at 10:45 a.m. before the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Chester and Laura treat staff members like members of their family. They insist on quality. Bread for the po boys, for instance, is shipped in from the famous Gambino's bakery in New Orleans. The walls are covered with artwork by area artists.

"We want people to have a good time," Chester tells me. "But I also like to think that having a place of this quality helps economic development. They're always bringing business prospects in here to eat."

Crossett, long a company town, has seen its population drop from about 6,500 residents in 1990 to 4,700 these days. I've long been fascinated by the history of this place and the role it played in the Southern timber industry. As the forests of the Great Lakes region were depleted during the late 1800s and early 1900s, American investors turned to the huge swath of pine trees that ran from east Texas to the panhandle of Florida.

On May 16, 1899, three businessmen from Davenport, Iowa--Edward Savage Crossett, Charles Gates and John Watzek--formed Crossett Lumber Co. with land in south Arkansas and north Louisiana. They purchased 47,000 acres at a price of $7 per acre from the Michigan investment firm Hovey & McCracken.

Investors spent almost $1 million (a fortune at the time) starting the company--including building railroad connections--before the first commercial timber was sold. Construction of the first pine mill began in 1899, and construction of a second mill started in 1905. By the time both mills were in operation, Crossett Lumber Co. was producing 84 million board feet annually.

The company added paper mills and chemical plants in an effort to ensure there was minimal waste. Money also was spent on research and development projects, unusual in the early 1900s when most companies had a cut-and-go philosophy in the South.

Crossett Lumber Co. built a school and homes, incorporating the city of Crossett in 1903. There was full electric service, something that was rare at the time in rural Arkansas. A Methodist church was built in 1904, a newspaper began publishing in 1906 and telephone service was added in 1907.

As part of its progressive philosophy, the company hired a Yale graduate named W.K. Williams in 1926 to help it begin a program of sustained forestry based on practices in Germany. A Yale professor named Herman Haupt Chapman served as a consultant.

With virgin timber running out across south Arkansas and north Louisiana, company officials knew they would have to change their ways or go out of business. In 1933, the U.S. Forest Service established the Crossett Experimental Forest, which was among the first experimental tracts in the South. For decades, the forest was a home for scientific research in areas such as wildlife, hydrology, soils and silviculture.

In April 1962, Crossett Lumber Co. was sold to Georgia-Pacific. Operations here have had their ups and downs through the years (700 people were laid off in September 2011 when plywood and stud mills were shut down as the housing recession dragged on), but the timber industry still reigns.

Meanwhile, Chester and Laura Huntsman are giving people a new reason to visit Crossett.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.