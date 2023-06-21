Despite opposition, Rogers planners approve three rezoning requests





ROGERS -- Three public hearings concerning rezoning requests were the focus of Tuesday's Rogers Planning Commission meeting.

The commission, despite some opposition from the public, approved each of the requests by 8-0 votes. The requests now go to the City Council for approval.

The first hearing concerned the Cottages at Magnolia Farms East seeking to rezone 4.1 acres near the southeast corner of West Oak and South 43rd streets from residential office, planned unit development to uptown neighborhood transition.

Jim Mullin said he lives north of the area. Mullin said he believed the area would always be zoned for offices and two-story structures.

He held a photograph of the area before it was developed and one after it was developed. Mullin said the area is turning into an urban canyon on both sides of Promenade Drive.

"Is this really what you want going down Promenade," he asked.

Mullin said he is interested in preserving the area's beauty.

Commissioner Steve Lane said the proposal is appropriate for the area and will provide residences for people moving to Rogers.

The second hearing concerned a request by Dixieland Apartments to rezone 4.2 acres near the southwest corner of West Olrich Street and South Dixieland Road from neighborhood residential, agricultural, residential single-family to residential multifamily.

The proposed development would include building townhomes, in the configuration of 12 fourplexes, resulting in 48 units, according to planning documents. The property currently has one single-family home on the property, which will be demolished prior to construction of the proposed townhomes, according to planning documents.

Randall Hughes said he owns a rental home and other property near the development. Hughes said he opposes the development because of the influx of people and traffic to the area.

Hughes said he wants to see more focus on planning than rezoning.

The third hearing concerned the Cottages at Magnolia Farms West seeking to rezone 2.9 acres at the northwest corner of South 43rd Street and West Chastain Crossing from highway commercial to uptown neighborhood transition, according to planning documents. No one spoke against that rezoning.

The planners also approved a large-scale development plan for Cross Church Pinnacle Hills. The proposal is to construct an 8,966-square-foot building addition, an outdoor amphitheater and pedestrian paths at 2448 S. Champions Parkway.



