Cowboys drive horses through Springdale's Emma Avenue for rodeo

by Andy Shupe | Today at 12:16 p.m.
Riders make their way Tuesday, June 20, 2023, east on Emma Avenue driving a group of wild mares and foals to Parsons Stadium to kick off the 78th Rodeo of the Ozarks in downtown Springdale. The rodeo begins today with a 10 a.m. parade along Emma Avenue. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at Parsons Stadium with youth events beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the Grand Entry at 7:30 p.m. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Riders make their way Tuesday, June 20, 2023, east on Emma Avenue past a sign advertising the Rodeo of the Ozarks while driving a group of wild mares and foals to Parsons Stadium to kick off the 78th Rodeo of the Ozarks in downtown Springdale. The rodeo begins today with a 10 a.m. parade along Emma Avenue. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at Parsons Stadium with youth events beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the Grand Entry at 7:30 p.m.
  


Print Headline: Downtown drive

