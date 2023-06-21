Draft class aims to tie UA’s top mark





FAYETTEVILLE -- The 1992 NBA Draft was historic for the University of Arkansas.

For the only time, four Razorbacks were drafted.

History could repeat itself Thursday night at the 2023 NBA Draft when four Arkansas players -- guards Anthony Black, Nick Smith and Ricky Council, and forward Jordan Walsh -- are expected to be chosen.

Black and Smith are projected to be picked in the first round and Council and Walsh in the second round.

In 1992, Arkansas forward Todd Day, guard Lee Mayberry and center Oliver Miller were first-round picks and forward Isaiah "Butch" Morris was a second-rounder.

Day went No. 8 to the Milwaukee Bucks, Miller No. 22 to the Phoenix Suns and Mayberry No. 23 to the Bucks. Morris was the No. 37 pick -- 10th in the second round -- by the Miami Heat.

"We were hoping that Butch would get into the first round, too," Day said on Tuesday when asked about his recollections of the draft 31 years ago. "We really wanted to have four of us in the first round. We were a little bit disappointed with Butch going early in the second.

"But it still was an exciting time for all of us and our families."

Of the 27 players chosen in the first round of the 1992 draft, 23 were seniors. The juniors were LSU center Shaquille O'Neal (No. 1 to the Orlando Magic), Ohio State guard Jim Jackson (No. 4 to the Dallas Mavericks), Southern California guard Harold Minor (12th to the Miami Heat) and UCLA forward Tracy Murray (18th to the San Antonio Spurs).

Thursday night's first round is expected to be dominated by freshmen, including Black, Smith, Alabama's Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, Duke's Dariq Whitehead and Derek Lively, Villanova's Cam Whitmore, Houston's Jarace Walker, Central Florida's Taylor Hendricks, Kentucky's Cason Wallace, Baylor's Keyonte George, Kansas' Gradey Dick and South Carolina's G.G. Jackson.

Walsh entered the draft after his freshman season while Council played his junior season at Arkansas after transferring from Wichita State.

A heavy influx of foreign players in recent years also has changed the draft's look. Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old who is at least 7-2 and plays professionally in his native France, is expected to be the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

"Back in '92, most of us played four years at the same college," said Day, who lives in Little Rock and is the coach at Philander Smith College. "That was a big deal to come from Arkansas or Duke or North Carolina.

"Now a lot of guys that go high in the draft play one year in college, so they don't really get the full effect of being a Razorback or a Blue Devil or whatever.

"They're coming into the NBA when they're 18, 19, 20 years old, and they're expected to carry a franchise. That's a lot of weight to put on the shoulders of players so young."

Arkansas was the only team to have as many as four of the 54 players drafted in 1992. No other team had more than two players drafted.

"We had some special guys on that team," Day said. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us to all play together.

"Because we didn't win the national championship, we might not be looked at as being such a special group, but if you look in the Arkansas record books, our guys are there."

Day is Arkansas' career scoring leader with 2,395 points and is No. 2 in steals with 271.

Mayberry is the Razorbacks' career leader in steals (291), ranks second in assists (209) and third in scoring (1,940 points).

Miller's 345 blocked shots top Arkansas' career list and his 886 rebounds rank third. He's also No. 9 on the scoring list with 1,674 points.

Morris played two seasons at Arkansas after transferring from San Jacinto (Texas) Junior College.

Day, Mayberry and Miller led the Razorbacks to a 115-24 record from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons with four regular-season conference championships, three conference tournament titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 1990 Final Four and 1991 Elite Eight.

"We came in with high expectations right off the bat, and we delivered," Day said of the Razorbacks' 25-7 record his freshman season. "We all knew we were good, and you've got to give the coaching staff a lot of credit, because they put a great team together. We all fit in with each other very well."

After the Razorbacks swept Southwest Conference regular-season and tournament titles during the first three seasons Day, Mayberry and Miller were teammates, Arkansas moved to the SEC when they were seniors.

"I'll never forget the press conferences where some people would say, 'Well, Arkansas won in the Southwest Conference, but now they have to play in the SEC,' " said Nolan Richardson, the Razorbacks' coach from 1985-2002. "But we also went to the Final Four when we played in the Southwest Conference. We were pretty good.

"When I think about that group, I don't know if Arkansas has had better teams over four years."

The 1991-92 Razorbacks went 13-3 in the SEC to win the regular-season title, but lost to Alabama 90-89 in the SEC Tournament semifinals in Birmingham.

Alabama had three first-round picks of its own in forward Robert Horry (11th by the Houston Rockets in 1992), guard Latrell Sprewell (24th by the Golden State Warriors in 1992) and guard James "Hollywood" Robinson (21st by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1993), but it was Elliott Washington who hit a game-winning three-pointer for the Crimson Tide.

In the 1992 regular season, the Razorbacks and Tide split with Alabama winning 65-63 in Coleman Coliseum and Arkansas winning 90-87 in Barnhill Arena.

"We played some unbelievable games against Alabama that season," Richardson said. "It was amazing how many pro players were on the floor at the same time.

"But it was a kid [Washington] you never expected that sent us home [at the 1992 SEC Tournament]. If he doesn't make that shot, maybe we win four straight conference tournaments."

Day was the only Razorback who attended the 1992 NBA Draft, which was held in Portland, Ore. It was the first draft not held in New York.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get the glitz and glory of New York City like everybody else that attended the draft had up to that time," Day said. "The people in Portland were nice, but as players we would have much rather been in New York City with all the tradition the draft has there."

Thursday night's draft will be held in New York at the Barclays Center, where the Brooklyn Nets play their home games. Black and Smith are among the players who have been invited by the NBA to attend the draft.

Day said he's excited to watch the draft and see where Black, Smith, Council and Walsh are chosen.

Smith was a projected top-five pick before his freshman season at Arkansas, when he was limited to 17 games because of a right knee injury. Now he's projected in the 15 to 20 range of the first round by most mock drafts.

"We all want to see Arkansas do well and have bragging rights on draft night, so we look forward to seeing those guys go as high as possible," Day said. "I think all of them could be good players.

"I think the injury really hurt Nick, but if he stays healthy, he'll be the one with the most upside, because of his ability to defend as well as score.

"Anthony needs to work on his shot, of course, but other than that he's a very, very good player.

"I think Ricky will have a good NBA career, because he can score from all three levels.

"Jordan is a good glue guy. ... I think he can step in and play right away because he has the intangibles. He doesn't mind getting his hands dirty."

After O'Neal was the first pick in the 1992 draft, Georgetown center Alonzo Mourning went No. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets. O'Neal and Mourning were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

"You knew Shaq was going to be No. 1 and Mourning was going to be No. 2," Day said. "After that, it was just a toss-up.

"I knew I was going to go high, I just didn't know where. Now with all the mock drafts, guys have a better idea about the range of where they're going to be picked.

"But back when I was drafted, a lot of things were up in the air. You were just sitting there hoping to hear your name called."

Day and Miller played eight seasons in the NBA and Mayberry played seven.

"I still think '92 is one of the best drafts ever when you look back on it," Day said. "We had some Hall of Famers and All-Stars and a lot of guys had good careers. I think it was one of the deepest drafts."

Richardson said having four players drafted in 1992 helped elevate Arkansas' program, highlighted by winning the 1994 national championship and returning to the NCAA Tournament title game in 1995.

"It was very special for us to have four of our guys be drafted," Richardson said. "I hope it happens again for Arkansas."



