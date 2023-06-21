Sections
OPINION | PODCAST

DROPPING THE HAMMER | Two surprises, two predictions

by Daniel McFadin, Jared Haas | Today at 8:36 a.m.
Martin Truex Jr. holds the trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Sonoma Raceway, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)

After the NASCAR Cup Series' lone off week of the season, Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas reconvene to discuss Martin Truex Jr.'s Sonoma win.

They also share two surprises from the first half of the season and two predictions for the second half that will surely go wrong. Then they preview the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

[Video not showing up? Click here.]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.

