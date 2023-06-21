EDITORIAL: Just having a little work done

If you don't read the Sports section (whassa matta with you?), you might be surprised to know that big changes are coming to Conway, Ark., and the place isn't going to look the same. For a while.

One of the ways to know that you're in, or nearing, Conway is to look to the sides of the road. If you see water, you're there. You could be coming up the interstate, or maybe the old/new Arkansas 89 through Mayflower. If you see ducks and geese and the occasional pelican, you're almost home. Or almost store. Or almost college. Let's just say you're almost there.

Lake Conway can be beautiful. Especially during the winter. Add a little snow on the rooftops and some ice on the trees, and you're getting close to postcard art.

But now they're going to drain it.

Lake Conway.

The whole shebang.

Empty.

For years.

Our man in the pine thicket bureau, Bryan Hendricks, reported on this work several times over the last week. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is going to drain Lake Conway starting in September. They hope to give the lake a big ol' cleaning/digging/refurbishing in the coming years, and, if the plan goes accordingly, get it filled again in 2028.

Officials say the lake has accumulated sediment over the years--some 16,000 acre feet of it. Austin Booth, director of the AGFC, says the sediment has taken away about 40 percent of the lake's volume. And a lot of fish habitat has been lost.

According to the paper: "On Sept. 1, the renovation will begin with the draining of the lake. Exposure to sunlight and the atmosphere will cause the sediment to compact. It will form a hard surface that will remain hard when the lake refills. With the lake empty, the commission will determine if it should dredge sediment or remove sediment."

Then the bulldozers and backhoes will come out, we suspect.

"Additionally, the commission will install pea gravel structures on the lake bed to create spawning habitat for fish. It will install artificial and natural fish attractor structures. There will be one fish attractor per two acres ... . Commission employees will install stake beds to attract crappie, and they will plant cypress trees.

"Containing a vast number of stumps, Lake Conway is known as a difficult place to operate an outboard motor. While the lake is dry, commission personnel will remove stumps from boat lanes and upgrade boat lane markings."

The state will also add boat ramps and places for kayakers to launch from. And there's the not-so-little matter of replacing the Lake Conway dam. A more modern dam will keep the state from having to draw down the lake in the winter.

When the lake refills, the AGFC will restock it with flathead catfish, channel cats, crappie bass and--the best eatin' fish--bream.

This reminds us of what one good old boy said on a visit to Little Rock several years back. His lady complained about the construction taking place on one of the interstates. His reply: Yeah, well, things look bad now. But this highway will look much better in a year or two. Imagine how this road would look 10 years from now if there were no construction today.

It would look like Louisiana.

In his column Sunday on the same subject, Bryan Hendricks opined that after five years of work and refilling, it might take another five years for fish to grow to the size of what anglers desire at Lake Conway. So that's 10 years without good fishing there.

But, he quickly added, that makes for a better Lake Conway for the next generation. And we agree with the experts, including at the AGFC and the pine thicket bureau.