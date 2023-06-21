EDITORIAL: WOO, without the pig and sooie

You might have had, read, or heard discussions about the opportunity and, uh, "challenges" presented through the need to plug the 130,000-plus "orphan" oil and gas wells in South Arkansas, whose economic lives have run their course and now produce only greenhouse gases.

It turns out there's another opportunity related to orphan wells in Arkansas that should be explored: Geothermal electricity.

Geowhat? Don't laugh; Iceland gets about 66 percent of its electricity from this resource.

The U.S. Department of Energy describes geothermal as heat captured by "harnessing hot water or steam from the Earth to power electricity-generating turbines. Its production requires no fossil fuels, and the water can be injected back into the ground for reuse." Unlike wind or solar, it is not weather dependent.

In school, we learned that the closer to the Earth's core we dig, the hotter it gets, and therein lies the potential.

The process requires pumping water into abandoned wells where it's heated naturally by the Earth. The water is drawn back to the surface and used to power a thermo-electric generator. The electricity can then be used for heating, cooling, or to power nearby homes or industrial processes.

Currently, 0.4 percent of America's electricity generation comes from geothermal. Part of the reason the percentage is so low is the cost of drilling, which is on par with drilling oil and gas wells and uses similar technology. However, in the case of orphaned wells, those costs were borne long ago by someone else.

Previously mentioned Iceland's high percentage of geothermal is due to its inherent volcanic activity. Thankfully, U.S. volcanic activity will never match Iceland's. Then again, Iceland will never match America's number of orphaned wells.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Geothermal Technologies Office operates the WOO program. It has nothing to do with "pig" or "sooie." WOO stands for Wells Of Opportunity. It "provides up to $14.5 million to establish the commercial viability of geothermal energy production in existing oil and gas wells" and to date has provided $8 million in grants.

That funding has gone to Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. Not Arkansas. This pales in comparison to the billions flowing into other forms of renewable energy, but it's not nothing.

As with all energy, the closer the end user is to the point of production the better, and there are plenty of homes, schools and office buildings in south Arkansas, El Dorado especially, that could benefit from this idea. Think of the possibilities of having geothermal electricity powering the industrial operations of Standard Lithium.

Is it just us, or does anyone else think it makes good ol' Arkansas common sense to use clean energy to power environmentally friendly operations in extracting an element critical to powering clean transportation?