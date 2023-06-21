Eureka Springs Cemetery monument to honor Confederate, Union veterans

A 15-foot-tall monument in Eureka Springs Cemetery has become something of a lightning rod.

It has plaques on both sides honoring the Confederacy.

But it's not finished and not specifically a Confederate monument, said Koltin Massie.

"The names of both Union, Confederate and civilians killed during the war from Carroll County will be put on in plaques," Massie said in a text message.

The obelisk has people stirred up in this tourist town, which prides itself on being progressive.

During the public comment period at a recent City Council meeting, Eurekans decried the monument as "shameful" and "disturbing."

"At this point, it's an unfinished monument with only two plaques," Massie said in another text message. "People should quit jumping to conclusions about an unfinished veterans monument."

Massie bought adjoining plots in the public cemetery for $500 each, according to city records.

He is commander of the Seaborn Jones Cotten Camp 2303 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Eureka Springs. Cotten was Massie's fourth great-grandfather.

Massie said Camp 2303 has spent over $10,000 on the monument so far. By the time all the plaques are installed, the cost will be between $20,000 and $25,000.

The cemetery was established in 1889. It contains the remains of about 47 Confederate veterans and 97 Union veterans among the 4,600 burials there, according to a previous cemetery sexton. None of those veterans died during the Civil War.

In 2018, Massie became something of a controversial figure because he was placing Confederate flags on the graves of Confederate Civil War veterans in the cemetery. Another person was coming along, uprooting the flags and throwing them in a trash can.

In 2020, the Eureka Springs Cemetery Commission decided the Sons of Confederate Veterans could continue to place the flags on graves unless a family member of the deceased objects. Massie said he was also placing U.S. flags on the graves of Union soldiers.

There have been small, rebel flags positioned around the Civil War monument in the Eureka Springs Cemetery, but Massie said he has never put flags on the monument.

"But people are welcome to put American and Confederate flags correct to the Civil War era up," he said. "As well as place flowers."

Massie said the monument has been up for over six months with both plaques on it. Apparently, people didn't notice it until recently.

At a Eureka Springs City Council meeting on June 12, Steph Gordon-Glassford said she thought it was "shameful" that the Confederate monument was erected in the city's public cemetery.

"There's a big difference between recognizing with a gravestone versus a memorial to be revered," she told the council. "It just doesn't have a place here. It needs to be taken down, and a lot of people feel this way."

LauraJo Smole, a former Eureka Springs City Council and Planning Commission member, told the Council she was disturbed by the development.

"I am really disturbed by the fact that somebody can just buy a couple lots and just erect the artwork/memorial of their choice," she said. "Does that mean I can buy a couple of adjoining plots and put up my personal favorite artwork of my choice?"

In an interview on Tuesday, Glenna Booth, a cemetery commissioner, said the commission may revisit the rules and close a loophole that allows monuments.

"A graveyard is for graves," she said.

But that got Mayor Robert "Butch" Berry to thinking. If the rules are changed to ban monuments without bodies underneath, if Berry decides to be cremated and sprinkled in the woods somewhere, can he still have a headstone on his cemetery plot if his body's not there?

As it is, Berry said, people who buy plots in a public cemetery have a First Amendment free-speech right to put whatever they want on their monuments.

The recent controversy over the monument prompted Camp 2303 to post a press release to its Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Let us be clear! This is a monument to Confederate soldiers who died while serving from Carroll County, Arkansas," it read. "This is also a monument to commemorate civilians and even Union Soldiers who served from Carroll County that perished in the 1861-1865 conflict. If remembering the dead that died in this county during the American Civil War is wrong. We proudly will continue to be wrong."

The post also took issue with efforts to politicize the monument.

"This is not a monument to celebrate, to parade around and shout hurrah for a new Confederate monument," according to the Cotten camp. "It is a memorial marker. Lay flowers, and place a Civil War period flag. Be respectful. This is for the hundreds of men and boys who never came home."

And it's not "some sort of president Trump spurred white nationalist monument," according to the post.

"This is not some celebration of Jim Crow or any other absurd idea that can be created," according to Camp 2303. "This is a Civil War memorial period. We strongly condemn all hate groups and they are not welcome on the monument grounds!"

An obelisk is shown on a Confederate Civil War monument, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the historic city cemetery in Eureka Springs. A monument to Confederate Civil War dead was recently installed on a private plot in Eureka Springsâ€™ historic city cemetery. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



An obelisk is shown on a Confederate Civil War monument, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the historic city cemetery in Eureka Springs. A monument to Confederate Civil War dead was recently installed on a private plot in Eureka Springsâ€™ historic city cemetery. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

