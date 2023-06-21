Fayetteville City Council again hears proposal to rezone land near golf course

FAYETTEVILLE -- The developers behind a proposal to build homes near Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club on the far southeast part of town want to put self-imposed restrictions on the project.

Robert Rhoads, attorney representing Riverwood Homes and the golf club, asked the City Council on Tuesday to hold a proposal from the two groups until the next scheduled meeting, which is July 6. The council left the request on its first reading. The golf club, near Dead Horse Mountain and Goff Farm roads, is a partner in the proposal.

The proposal would rezone about 113 acres of the site that is 205 acres overall. About 95 acres, mostly in the center of the property, would be rezoned as a neighborhood conservation district, which is a single-family zone allowing up to 10 units an acre. About 18 acres would be rezoned for community services, toward the northwest corner of the site near the main roads. Community services is a mixed-use zoning district allowing a variety of residential uses and eating places, shopping and offices.

Right now, development is restricted to 2.5 residential units an acre because of a bill of assurance with the previous landowners. About 200 homes could be built under the current zoning, said Jonathan Curth, the city's development services director. Without any restrictions, the proposal presented could result in nearly 900 homes, he said.

Rhoads said the plan is not to build that many homes. He asked the council to hold off on a decision so the developers could present a bill of assurance limiting development to no more than 350 homes.

Mark Marquess with Riverwood Homes said about 100 of the homes would be cottage-style, ranging from $270,000 to $350,000 in price. Another 100 would be designed for homeowners 55 and older. Another 100 would be larger, about 1,800-2,100 square feet, and another 40 would be larger than that, he said.

"What we're bringing to the table on this project is not just an exclusive community for the golf course," Marquess said. "We're blending this in with affordable, middle-priced, retirement and estates."

The property has an extensive history. The land was annexed into the city in 1997. A planned zoning district the City Council approved for the land expired in 2015. In 2016, it was rezoned again with a bill of assurance limiting development to 2.5 units an acre. A preliminary plan for the property was approved in 2018 but never came to fruition.

Two more rezoning requests failed in 2021. The City Council denied another planned zoning district proposal and a request to remove the bill of assurance limiting development.

Five neighbors spoke to the council in opposition to the request. Many said infrastructure such as roads and water and sewer capacity is inadequate for the area as it is.

Wesley Wilkerson said the neighborhood suffers from traffic and drainage concerns. Limiting some new homes to older residents will not cut down on traffic, just slightly lessen the amount of new traffic, he said.

"Any development in this area is going to exacerbate the current traffic problems," Wilkerson said.

Council members asked for more information to have ready for the next meeting. Teresa Turk asked staff to look into the area's flooding issues and the potential to share infrastructure improvement costs with the developer. Scott Berna asked for a revised recommendation based on the limited proposal for development. Mike Wiederkehr wanted to know more about sewer capacity. Sonia Harvey asked about the city's future plans to address the narrow roads and flooding.

In other business, the council voted 8-0 to seek bids for proposals dealing with housing solutions using about $1.6 million remaining in the city's allocation of American Rescue Plan money. Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said the council will review the proposals once they are received.