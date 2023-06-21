Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Springdale

Isaac Poole, 36, of 5000 Luvene Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Poole was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Ricky Ueno, 35, of 276 Strawberry Meadows in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ueno was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Donte Thomas, 18, of 13198 Hazel Valley Road in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Thomas was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Howard Elmore, 42, of 214 N. Eighth St. in Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Elmore was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

James Julich, 19, of 21749 Hammon Road in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Julich was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.