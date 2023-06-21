Fort Smith offers free storm debris cleanup for residents through June 30





FORT SMITH -- The city is running a special service for storm debris pickup.

This service is free and will run through June 30, according to a release from the city.

For smaller debris, which the release classifies as pieces smaller than 4 feet in length in bundles under 50 pounds, residents should call Solid Waste Services at (479) 784-2350, then select option 3 for pickup.

For larger debris, including trees and tree trunks, residents should call the Streets and Traffic Control Department at (479) 784-2360.

All debris should be near the curb or road so crews can access it, according to the release.



