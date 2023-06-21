Sections
OPINION

FRONT BURNER: Easy fish tacos with pineapple salsa let summer be lazy

by Kelly Brant | Today at 1:55 a.m.
Easy Fish Tacos With Pineapple Salsa (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)


Fish tacos could be the perfect summer meal (aside from a plate of fat sliced homegrown tomatoes, fried yellow squash, buttered lima beans, an ear of buttered corn and a slab of watermelon).

I've written about lazy woman fish tacos before where I let Gorton's do the work of breading and frying the fish for me. These are built on that same lazy premise. But instead of heating up the kitchen by turning the oven on, I cooked the fish in my air fryer. It came out perfectly crisp and my kitchen stayed cool(ish).

