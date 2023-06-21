Heat wave fills hospitals, morgues in north India

BALLIA, India -- A scorching heat wave in two of India's most populous states has overwhelmed hospitals, filled a morgue to capacity and disrupted power, forcing staff to use books to cool patients as officials investigate a death toll that has reached nearly 170.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, 119 people have died from heat-related illnesses over the past several days while neighboring Bihar state reported 47 fatalities, according to local news reports and health officials.

Residents said they were scared of going outside after mid-morning.

The largest hospital in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh is unable to accommodate more patients. Officials said the morgue was full after 54 people, all of whom were elderly suffering from various health issues, died during the heat wave. Some families were asked to take the bodies of their relatives home.

On Sunday, the state health minister, Brajesh Pathak, said a two-member team will look into what caused the large number of deaths and investigate how many of them are directly related to heat.

While northern regions of India are known for sweltering heat during the summer months, temperatures have been consistently above normal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, with highs reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

"We have been issuing heat wave warnings for the past few days," said Atul Kumar Singh, a scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department.

Despite the warnings, government officials did not ask people to brace for the heat until Sunday, when the death toll began to increase.

Adding to the heat stress are consistent power outages across the region, leaving people with no running water, fans or air conditioners.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government was taking measures to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. He urged citizens to cooperate and use electricity judiciously.

Inside the Ballia district hospital, the wards had no functioning air conditioners and cooling units that were installed were not working properly because of power fluctuations. Attendants were fanning patients with books and wiping their sweat in an attempt to keep them cool.

Officials said more severe cases were being shifted to hospitals in bigger cities nearby such as Varanasi. More doctors and medical resources were being sent to the district hospital to deal with the heat-induced crisis.

Climate experts say heat waves will continue and India needs to prepare better to deal with their consequences. A study by World Weather Attribution, an academic group that examines the source of extreme heat, found that a searing heat wave in April that struck parts of South Asia was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change.

Information for this article was contributed by Biswajeet Banerjee and Indrajit Singh of The Associated Press.

