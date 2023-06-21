DEAR HELOISE: I make a delicious dish using eggplant, but my husband -- and now my kids -- won't eat it. My husband claims the eggplant is a member of "the nightshade family" and that the plant is actually dangerous to consume. Can you help me convince my husband that eggplant is not dangerous?

-- Margaux L.,

Erie, Pa.

DEAR READER: Margaux, yes, eggplant may be a member of the nightshade family, but it is not poisonous. Although most of us think of eggplant as a vegetable, it's actually a fruit -- a berry, in the botanical definition.

It is not dangerous to eat and, in fact, is beneficial in several ways. It's high in a number of nutrients, such as vitamin K, vitamin C, manganese, folate and potassium. It also contains a significant amount of antioxidants, which protect our bodies from free radicals, and it's high in fiber and low in calories.

Your husband can eat eggplant and enjoy your recipe.

DEAR HELOISE: At a recent function I attended, a woman told me there was no such thing as shoofly pie. When I said I had eaten shoofly pie, she insisted I had something else. There is a potluck meeting coming up in about four weeks where everyone brings something, and I intend to make a shoofly pie and take it with me.

The only problem is that I don't have the recipe. Could you print that in your column for me? I used to have it in a pamphlet, but it has been lost over time.

-- Sharon F.,

Tupelo, Miss.

DEAR READER: Sharon, I've definitely eaten shoofly pie!

Shoofly Pie

1 cup molasses

1 cup boiling water

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

¾ cup butter or margarine

1 unbaked pastry shell

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix the molasses and boiling water. Cool slightly; then add the baking soda. Let cool. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, brown sugar and butter and combine to resemble crumbs. Pour the molasses mixture into the unbaked pastry shell. Top with the crumb mixture and bake for about 25 minutes. Makes 1 pie.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com