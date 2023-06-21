Happy birthday: It's a year of developing your own philosophy. New endeavors, moods and relationships are in store, which all seem geared to help you become more yourself than you've ever been.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may not feel motivated to conform to an expectation, but it doesn't mean you lack motivation in general. Your own projects are taking priority, and that's how it should be right now. It only feels strange because it's new.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Like a kid in a candy shop, you'll be riveted by life's enticements and overwhelmed by the sweet excitement. Like an adult in a candy shop, you've a full awareness that none of this is going to actually feed you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Gossip will make you uncomfortable. You've no desire to bond over a shared frustration and judgment of another person. You are loyal and will speak of those not present the same way you would if they were in the room. Make a mild excuse and leave.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The reason you're mastering a skill so quickly is because you are genuinely interested in it. It's more than a task; it's a mission. People pay tuition to learn this, but you're self-educated and you picked the right school.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Chitchat can make people feel comfortable, or have the opposite effect. It can signal confidence or insecurity. If you're not sure how much to say, today it will be better to err on the side of mystery.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You know you're loved, not just because of the hard evidence of people showing up for you, listening to you or celebrating you. You know from the feeling. You will succeed in giving this sense of security and belonging to others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Some say taboos about money-talk are perpetuated by the wealthy who don't want to share their secrets. Luckily, today you'll find plenty of resources for open communication and getting your financial needs and questions addressed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You don't know how you'll make it happen, but you won't rest until you've tackled your to-do list. It's all about the order. Whether building an empire or grocery shopping, the research and planning phase sets the stage for success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You treat others well and are the kind of person they can rely on. You leave them looking forward to the next time your paths cross. For this reason, when your name comes up, the glowing reviews kick off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Doing it yourself saves you money, gives you knowledge and puts you in a position of self-reliance. Your self-confidence runs true and deep because it's not based on an outside rating but on what you can do and have done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Even as you strive to improve, your best connections are the ones who celebrate you as you are. You're more than your accomplishments and the mark you make on the world. You're the artist, not the painting.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's one of the oldest tricks in the book: You smile when you're not happy and happiness starts to happen. This is because a smile is a signal, not just for the rest of the world but for the wearer.