William Hollingsworth, a deputy in Escambia County, Fla., rushed to the aid of a man stuck in rapidly rising water who went under, with the two then sucked into a storm drain and dragged along before emerging safely on the other side of a highway, with the motorist saying, "Me and you, man! That's an experience for life, and I appreciate you."

Joseph Gray of Colorado Springs, Colo., won the Mount Washington Road Race for a record-tying seventh time, running in cold drizzle to the summit of New England's tallest peak and finding a finish line nearly hidden by fog.

Steven Menendez, a volunteer at the Stonewall National Monument park in New York City, called for "love, compassion and acceptance" to replace "so much hatred and anger" after dozens of LGBTQ+ Pride flags were damaged or ripped down.

Christoph Kappes of the Munich archdiocese and German police said a cross bequeathed by Pope Benedict XVI to a parish in his home region was stolen along with the money from a church magazine stand.

Julio Antonio García Palermo of a state-funded research institute in Mexico argued that "if a public official or institution opens a Twitter account, it is accepting interaction and an exchange of opinions" after the government ordered academics not to post criticism that could "damage the dignity" of their bosses.

Marcelo Ebrard, a candidate for president of Mexico, said that if he wins the nomination of the current president's party, he'll appoint Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's son to a new Cabinet post to ensure his father's legacy.

Zuzana Caputová, Slovakia's first female president, called it one of her toughest decisions as she announced she won't seek reelection, saying "the fate of Slovakia is not in the hands of one person."

Kevin Walsh, New Jersey comptroller, said the state environmental department is demanding fishery businesses return half their $14.4 million in covid-19 aid because it was misallocated, with many awards lacking documentation and many applicants being made "more than whole."

Tim Moore, North Carolina's House speaker, is being sued for damages by a local official who alleges Moore ruined his marriage by having a three-year affair with his wife, though Moore rejects the claim and the woman says her husband is just "lashing out" amid divorce proceedings.