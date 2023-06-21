Jacksonville man sentenced to 30 years in shooting death of man who was then burned

A 37-year-old Jacksonville man who fatally shot his roommate then set fire to the victim's apartment with at least one other man has accepted a 30-year prison sentence. Authorities say Rayceo Ellis Barber killed the man because he believed the victim owed him money.

Sentencing papers filed on Friday show Barber pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, and arson in exchange for the 30-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge LaTonya Honorable.

Under the conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by defense attorney Colleen Kordsmeier and deputy prosecutor Rafael Gallaher, charges of felon in possession of a firearm and abuse of corpse were dropped as was an unrelated second-degree battery count, which was based on allegations that he punched a sheriff's deputy in the face while jailed in August 2021.

Firefighters called to a blaze that was eating up several apartments at the 12-unit Main Street Homes apartments at 803 Redmond Road, Jacksonville, in January 2020 found the charred remains of tenant 48-year-old Murphy Atkins on a loveseat in his bedroom. Atkins had been shot in his face and body. His apartment had been the center of the fire; the premises reeked of gasoline and investigators found several gas-tainted milk jugs in the apartments.

Court records show that Barber, who'd been living temporarily with Atkins, was immediately a suspect, court records show. He was arrested two days later with the murder weapon. Authorities said Barber shot Atkins in a sudden fit of anger during an argument over a debt Atkins supposedly owed Barber. Police said that Atkins had just arrived home from grocery shopping but that everyone else in the apartment had been there smoking marijuana for a while.

Witness Kaitlyn Johnson, 30, of Jacksonville told police she had been with Atkins when he was shot by Barber. Johnson said that she and Atkins had been setting up the older man's cellphone on the loveseat, with Barber sitting on the bed just before suddenly shooting Atkins.

Johnson and two other Jacksonville men in the Atkins apartment, 38-year-old Norris Anthony Williams and Martel Hykeem Thomas, 33, ran from the apartment, with Johnson and Thomas fleeing the property.

But Barber intimidated Williams into helping him start the fire, court filings show. Barber threatened to kill Williams, also known as "Boo-Man," if Williams did not help dispose of the body.

The pair went to Williams' home where Barber was able to arrange a ride from Terry Peterson-Davis and Jessica Untonika Buchanan, 30, to take them to get some money for gasoline before going to a gas station to fill up milk jugs with fuel. Police have video of Williams getting the gas.

The men then returned to the Atkins apartment where they dowsed the victim and his residence with gasoline, which was lit on fire by Barber. Williams and Peterson-Davis, 37, were subsequently charged with arson and abuse of corpse but the charges against Peterson-Davis have since been dropped.

Barber, who has prior convictions for firearm and drug possession, also pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from an arrest in Little Rock a week before the slaying. He received a six-year prison sentence that runs concurrently with his murder conviction.

In that case, Barber's father, Ellis Ray Barber, 69, reported that Rayceo Barber had pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him during an argument. Rayceo Barber's mother, 63-year-old Karmen Barber, said she heard her son argue with her husband but did not see a gun or hear Rayceo Barber make any threat. Domestic violence charges were dropped as part of his plea agreement.