Little is WC hire to coach baseball

Former University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff pitcher Brandon Little has been named head baseball coach at Watson Chapel High School.

Little, a Pine Bluff High School graduate, just completed his graduate season with the Golden Lions. He, his younger brother Randy and JaKobi Jackson were the three players from the city on UAPB's roster this season.

Little was a two-time all-state and three-time all-conference performer at PBHS. He also won a state title as a member of the Zebras' boys basketball team in 2015 and was on the runner-up team the following year.

He is the fourth head baseball coach for the Wildcats in as many years, succeeding Jonathan Oxner, who resigned earlier this month. Ben Fox coached the Wildcats during the 2021 season, and then-football coach and athletic director Jared Dutton led them in 2022.

Little was officially hired during a special board meeting of the Watson Chapel district Tuesday to address new hires. The board also named Erica Mauldin assistant principal at the junior high school.

Mauldin began her educational career 12 years ago as an elementary teacher in the Pine Bluff School District before moving to the WCSD in 2015, where she most recently was an instructional facilitator.

"My heart is in it," said Mauldin, a mother of two Watson Chapel graduates. "We had a conversation the other day, and she was telling me, 'Ms. Mauldin, keep doing what you are doing. We can tell you care.'"

The board also named Clifton Lewis high school dean of students.

The WCSD also approved the hiring of: Lakeisha Higgins, Vanessa Taylor, Peggy Matlock, Mark Smith and Janice Soto as teachers at Coleman Elementary; Kaden Wall as junior high English language arts teacher; Mitzy Allen as high school social studies teacher; Shaneka Anderson as high school science teacher; Kalan Davis as high school behavior specialist; Tyesha Uchendu as junior high behavior specialist; Felicia Shelton as behavior specialist at Edgewood Elementary; Rachel Flewellen as high school science teacher; and Anna Anderson as special education director.

Quadrea Turner, a senior cheer and steppers coach; Shala Jordan, a junior high pom coach; and Reginald Forte, a gifted-and-talented/Advanced Placement coordinator, will receive stipends for their positions.