Little Rock city board adopts new regulations for short-term rentals listed on platforms like Airbnb

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors in a voice vote Tuesday approved an ordinance to establish new regulations for short-term rental properties listed on Airbnb and other platforms.

Long percolating within the city's Planning and Development Department, a version of the measure had been scheduled to receive the city board's consideration at a series of meetings since last September, only to get deferred repeatedly, most recently on May 16.

Jamie Collins, the department's director, told board members before the vote that city staff had been working toward the proposed regulations for more than two and a half years.

After initially examining the issue of short-term rentals at a National League of Cities workshop five years ago, Vice Mayor Kathy Webb of Ward 3 said that "in my experience of talking to people from all over the country, not one person has told me that they have a perfect ordinance."

Having texted with peers in other cities on Tuesday, Webb reported that they were continuing to amend their ordinances.

"So I don't think there is such a thing as a perfect ordinance, but we have continued to kick this can down the road," she said. "There are things in here that I don't like that are too restrictive or not restrictive enough. And typically that's a fairly good thing because it means it's a compromise."

Little Rock city code lacks a broad definition of short-term rental properties, although it does define bed and breakfasts.

The ordinance approved Tuesday employs the same definition for bed and breakfasts and short-term rental properties, separated into the two categories of owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied.

Short-term rental properties can accommodate stays of up to 29 consecutive days, according to the ordinance.

Operators of short-term rental properties will have to obtain a business license and pay an annual inspection fee of up to $500 under the terms of the ordinance.

That fee can be waived during the first year if the structure had been deemed unsafe or vacant by the Little Rock Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs before being rehabilitated for use as a short-term rental property.

Among the series of standards contained in the ordinance is a ban on private parties or special events and a requirement that the principal renter be at least 18 years old.

Three or more confirmed violations of the terms of the proposed ordinance within a calendar year could result in an operator's business license being revoked and the operator being barred from obtaining a new license for the same property for one year.

Adjustments recently had been made to the proposal that went before board members Tuesday.

Among other changes from the previous version, the ordinance caps the number of short-term rentals at any given time within the corporate boundaries of Little Rock at 500.

When reached via email earlier Tuesday, Collins was unable to say how many owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied rental properties have been authorized at the moment through the city's existing processes.

A search on Airbnb's website for rental properties within Little Rock that were available to rent during an unspecified weekend in July returned 416 places.

Additionally, the latest version of the ordinance contains a new requirement that operators of non-owner-occupied rental properties obtain approval for a Planned Zoning Development -- a process that requires the approval of the Little Rock Planning Commission followed by the city board.

An earlier version would have allowed both owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied rental properties to get approved through the special use permit process, which does not require applicants to secure the OK of the city board after approval by the Planning Commission.

Operators of owner-occupied rental properties are expected to follow the special use permit process, according to the ordinance approved Tuesday.

The two tracks of permitting laid out in the ordinance essentially formalize the way the city has handled short-term rental properties via administrative rules up to this point.

In another change from a previous iteration of the proposal, under the ordinance approved Tuesday, rental properties considered to be owner-occupied can include those where the owner's residence lies within 1,500 feet of the property for rent.

The ordinance also increases the maximum number of bedrooms or guest rooms within short-term rental properties from five to nine compared to a previous draft. In turn, the measure adjusts the city's definition of hotels and motels to mean "a temporary abiding place" with 10 or more guest rooms or units; city code currently defines hotels and motels as having six or more guest rooms or units.

Adoption by the city board comes after the North Little Rock City Council in April voted to approve new rules for short-term rental properties.

It also follows an unsuccessful attempt by some state lawmakers to limit local governments' ability to restrict the operations of short-term rental properties. The Arkansas Senate passed a bill on the subject earlier this year, but the legislation failed to secure the approval of the Arkansas House before the session concluded.