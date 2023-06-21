Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock man sentenced to 36 years for abusing his 5-week-old daughter

by John Lynch | Today at 4:00 p.m.
court gavel

A 28-year-old Little Rock father of three accepted a 36-year prison sentence on Wednesday for abusing his infant daughter.

Court records show Erik Lee Hegwood pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic battering of his youngest child when the girl was five weeks old, in exchange for the prison term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton.

The charge is a Class Y felony, which carries a potential life sentence when the victim is age 4 or under. The plea agreement was negotiated by deputy prosecutor Michelle Quiller and defense attorney Brandy Turner.

Hegwood, who had never been in serious trouble with the law before, has been jailed since his March 2020 arrest the day after his wife of three years, 31-year-old Danyelle Lynn Hegwood, brought their baby to the emergency room, and the child had to be placed in intensive care. The pair have since divorced.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT