LR businessman is Hotel Hot Springs new owner

by Aaron Gettinger | Today at 2:07 a.m.
The Hotel Hot Springs.

Keith Holland of Little Rock has purchased the 200-room Hotel Hot Springs, an anchor of the resort town's hospitality business through its connection to the next-door Hot Springs Convention Center.

Holland declined to speak about the hotel's cost but said the location, adjacent as well to the 6,300-seat Bank OZK Arena within the convention center, and the strength of Hot Springs' recent convention business made it a good opportunity.

Former owner, Gary R. Gibbs of Niceville, Fla., completed an $8 million renovation of the hotel in 2016, giving it new elevators, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical systems.

Print Headline: LR investor buys Hotel Hot Springs

