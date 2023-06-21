Maumelle Republican Ray will seek reelection to Arkansas House of Representatives

Republican David Ray announced in a news release Wednesday that he is running for reelection in Arkansas House District 69.

Ray, a two-term member of the state House of Representatives from Maumelle, said he was first elected to the General Assembly to “be a fighter for individual freedom, lower taxes and conservative Arkansas values.” Prior to taking office in 2021, Ray worked as chief of staff for former Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.

Ray is vice chair of the Joint Performance Review Committee. He first won election in 2020 by defeating Karyn Maynard in the Republican primary and won an uncontested race in the November general election.

Ray also worked as communications director for U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s 2014 campaign and was the state director of Americans for Prosperity Arkansas, a conservative advocacy group.

District 69 includes portions of Faulkner and Pulaski counties and stretches from Mayflower to Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.