McCarthy to speak at dinner

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:35 a.m.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will deliver the keynote address at the 2023 Reagan-Rockefeller Dinner in August, the Republican Party of Arkansas said Tuesday.

McCarthy, 58, a Republican from Bakersfield, Calif., will speak at the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock on Aug. 18. The program — the Republican Party of Arkansas’ largest fundraiser — will begin at 7 p.m., with a private VIP reception at 6 p.m.

He is in his ninth House term, serving as U.S. Representative of California’s 20th District.

Previous keynote speakers at the Arkansas Republican Party fundraiser have included Donald Trump, then a Republican hopeful for president, in 2015; Tucker Carlson, a political writer and commentator, in 2016; and Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of then-President Trump, in 2018.

Additional information is available at https://www.arkansasgop.org/rrd23html.


