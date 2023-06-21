Memphis transfer leaves Fayetteville feeling good about Hogs

Memphis transfer forward Chandler Lawson left his official visit to Arkansas feeling positive about Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman’s program.

He arrived in Fayetteville on Tuesday and left Wednesday afternoon.

“It feels like family already, “ Lawson said. “They treat me like I’m one of the players already. I’m getting to learn the program as quick as possible on a short visit, on a short notice. It think they’re doing a pretty good job as far as teaching me how I would fit in on the team.

“I’m just learning the program as quick as possible.”

Lawson, 6-7, 215 pounds, reportedly also received interest from South Carolina, Saint Louis, DePaul, BYU, California and Santa Barbara after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

He was able to attend practice Wednesday morning.

“The highlight of the visit was the practice,” said Lawson, who has a 7-7 wingspan. “I’m a big guy on how you’re going to practice is how it’s going to translate to the game. I feel like everybody was into practice on details and fundamentals.

“I feel like practice is very important to me, and I didn’t see anyone taking practice as a joke and I like that about this team.”

A graduate transfer, Lawson is eligible to play the 2023-24 season. He played in all 35 games with 24 starts and averaged 19.5 minutes per game as a senior with the Tigers.

He averaged 5 points, 4.5 rebounds and had 19 blocks and 25 steals last season. He shot 56.7% from the field and made 7 of 14 three-point attempts.

Lawson scored in double figures three times and had five-plus rebounds in 16 games. He played in 17 games and averaged 1.6 points and 2.2 rebounds as a junior.

He played in 59 games over 2 seasons at Oregon and made 20 starts before tanning to Memphis. He shot 51.5% from the field and averaged 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Lawson believes Arkansas could be his next stop.

“Most definitely, I could see myself here as a Razorback,” he said.

Musselman’s breakdown of video is intriguing and make him excited about the possibility of being a Razorback.

“The way how Coach came at me with the film, he showed me the similarities toward some the guys at my position,” Lawson said. “It’s mostly like position-less basketball now. I like how the guys play together.

“They get up and down at a nice pace and that’s what I like to play.”

He was asked about other possible visits.

“I haven’t checked up on any visits,” Lawson said. “I haven’t made a schedule for anything yet.”

Lawson gave a timetable for a possible decision.

“Probably the end of this week or probably the beginning of next week,” he said.