The Associated Press

Writer Salman Rushdie, 76, has been awarded a German prize for his literary work and for his resolve and positive attitude in the face of constant danger, the prize organizers said. The Peace Prize of the German Book Trade said this week the British-American author would receive the award in Frankfurt on Oct. 22. Rushdie's writing "combines narrative vision with constant literary innovation, humor and wisdom," the jury said. "He describes the force with which violent regimes destroy whole societies, but also the indestructibility of the individual's spirit of resistance." Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly at a literary festival in New York state last year. "Despite massive physical and psychological consequences that he is still wrestling with, he continues to write -- in an imaginative and deeply human way," the jury wrote. "We are honoring Salman Rushdie for his resolve, his positive attitude to life and for the fact that he enriches the world with his pleasure in narrating." The prize, which is endowed with $27,350, has been awarded since 1950.

Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views, was charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, prosecutors said Tuesday. They also filed charges against his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said. It alleged the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 "in order to commit the crime of human trafficking" in Romania as well as the U.S. and Britain. The agency alleged that seven female victims were misled and transported to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence by the gang. Tate, 36, has lived in Romania since 2017. The former professional kickboxer has repeatedly claimed prosecutors have no evidence and alleged the case is a political conspiracy designed to silence him. His spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said Tuesday that the brothers were prepared to "demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation." The Tates, who are British-U.S. citizens, and the two Romanian suspects were detained in December. The brothers won an appeal in March to be moved from police custody to house arrest. Andrew Tate was a successful social media figure with more than 6 million Twitter followers, many of them young men and boys. He was banned from TikTok, YouTube and Facebook for hate speech and misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for getting assaulted. He returned to Twitter last year after the platform's new CEO, Elon Musk, reinstated his account. Hope Not Hate, a group campaigning against far-right extremism in the U.K., has warned that Tate continues to attract a large following of people who are drawn to his "misogynist, homophobic and racist content" by the luxurious lifestyle he projects.