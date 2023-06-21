Naturals use long ball to pick up win

Northwest Arkansas 6, Tulsa 2

Northwest Arkansas got home runs from Jorge Bonifacio and Luca Tresh in a road win Tuesday evening.

Bonifacio hit his 15th of the season, a two-run shot, in the top of the first to give the Naturals the early lead. Tresh added his seventh, a three-run shot in the top of the fourth, to extend the lead to 5-1.

Tulsa (40-24) went into Tuesday's game tied for first in the Texas League South Division with Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas improved to 25-39.

Northwest Arkansas opened a stretch of 12 games on the road at Tulsa and at Wichita. It doesn't return home until starting a series against Arkansas on July 4. The Naturals had lost 17 of their last 18 on the road going into Tuesday's game.

Ronald Medrano (1-1) picked up the win for the Naturals. He allowed a run on four hits over five innings of work.

The Naturals also made multiple roster moves on Tuesday.

Pitchers Jonathan Bowlan and Christian Chamberlain were promoted from Northwest Arkansas to Class AAA Omaha. Pitchers Chandler Champlain and John McMillon were also promoted to Northwest Arkansas from High-A Quad Cities.

Champlain went 6-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62.1 innings. McMillon went 3-1 with a save and a 2.70 ERA out of the bullpen. He struck out 40 batters in just 20 innings (13 games) and allowed just eight hits.

In addition, pitcher Emilio Marquez was sent from Northwest Arkansas to Quad Cities, while pitcher Drew Parrish was sent from Omaha to Northwest Arkansas. Parrish was 4-2 with a 5.30 ERA at Omaha this season.

Catcher Kyle Hayes was also transferred to the Naturals from Omaha but will remain on the development list.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette



