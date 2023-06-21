



Civil Service panel set to meet today

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Hot Springs Police Department, 641 Malvern Ave., to discuss the monthly reports from the fire and police departments.

For more information on the commission and to view the latest agenda, visit http://www.cityhs.net/csc.

BZA/BAA board meeting canceled

The Hot Springs Board of Zoning Adjustment/Board of Adjustments & Appeals will not hold its regularly scheduled meeting on June 28 due to a lack of agenda items for this month.

The next meeting is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.



