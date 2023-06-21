NWA civic leaders address LR Rotary

Members of the Northwest Arkansas Council took part in a moderated session during Tuesday's Rotary Club of Little Rock meeting, discussing the council's efforts to incentivize people to move to the region and to portray it as a good place to live.

Northwest Arkansas Council President and Chief Executive Officer Nelson Peacock and Marshall Saviers -- presiding co-chair of the executive committee -- participated in the session, which was moderated by Arkansas Business Publishing Group's special publications publisher Chris Bahn.

Peacock credited major business leaders who established their businesses in Northwest Arkansas early on, like Sam Walton, J.B. Hunt and Don Tyson, with being the spark for the region's growth.

"Sam Walton actually called together the aforementioned business leaders in the region, and basically had a call to action and said, 'If we're going to continue this trajectory and all of our companies, we have to find a way to work together. We're building these world-class companies and we don't even have a highway to get to our region,'" Peacock said. "'So how do we come together to build the things that we need to allow our companies to grow?'

Until 2010, Peacock said, the council focused on infrastructure priorities that were necessary for growth. At that point, they realized they needed to begin to put efforts into quality of life, affordable housing and health care. He also emphasized the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and highlighted the council's own program.

"It's one of the only region-wide programs that we're aware of, as we continue to grow in diversity," Peacock said, adding that diversity, equity and inclusion needs to be "a strength, not a weakness."

Peacock said that "regionalism isn't easy," and that in order for it to work cities and businesses could not operate as if there were winners and losers.

"You have to give up the mentality that if Fayetteville benefits, Bentonville loses," Peacock said, and be frank about the realities of uniting the priorities of multiple cities and towns. "Those conversations do happen, they do take place. There are jealousies amongst the cities, but we keep that in-house for the most part."

Saviers highlighted how the council doubled membership dues after Peacock was hired in 2017, something that hadn't been done since the 1990s and was necessary "for the vibrancy of the council, and frankly, to support all the things we were just talking about."

"I think we had one or two companies maybe push back, but for the most part, everybody knew they needed to step up," Saviers said.

Peacock highlighted efforts to get businesses to take part in the state's apprenticeship program, something he said businesses weren't interested in at first. The council went to companies in the region to explain the program and how it worked in order to get businesses on board.

"I think we have two-thirds of all the apprentices up there -- not only because of job aid, but because we've been out there doing the work, explaining to businesses how the program is," Peacock said.

In order to make sure the right projects are prioritized to make the region grow, Saviers said "constant communication" is necessary.

Bahn asked Peacock about the ramifications of covid-19 on the work environment, such as the pivot to remote work. Peacock said that, as they were thinking about how to recruit people to come live in the area and fill open jobs, they realized through studies that most people nationwide didn't know about any of the cities in Northwest Arkansas, leading them to target workers in areas such as Austin, Texas, Denver and Atlanta with marketing.

They also started an incentive program, with a $10,000 incentive to move to Northwest Arkansas. The council ended up getting over 66,000 applicants from all 50 states and around 32 countries for the program, raising awareness for the region. Peacock said such a strategy would be good for filling jobs in niche markets, in addition to building a regional brand.

In response to a question about whether Northwest Arkansas' growth was replicable in other regions, Peacock emphasized the importance of getting business leaders from every community in the region on board, and that for central Arkansas specifically, it was important to find a way to keep efforts from being centered on Little Rock instead of the broader central region.

"The foundation's here, but then you've got to put it into action," Saviers said.