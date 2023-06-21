Orioles hold on, top Rays in AL East showdown

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. -- Aaron Hicks homered and had four RBI as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-6 after nearly blowing a seven-run lead Tuesday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the American League East.

Anthony Santander and Ryan O'Hearn also went deep, and Kyle Bradish (3-3) gave up 2 runs and 4 hits over 5 innings for the Orioles, who moved within four games of the first-place Rays. Felix Bautista, the fifth Baltimore reliever, got four outs to earn his 20th save.

"I just think we've just got to keep playing good baseball," Hicks said. "You can't really worry about the standings, what other teams are doing. You just have to go out and play hard, and get as many wins as you can."

Francisco Mejia had an RBI double off Bradish during a two-run fifth before Manuel Margot drove in two with a pinch-hit single in a four-run sixth against three Baltimore relievers as the Rays got within 7-6.

Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier made a nifty running catch on Randy Arozarena's flare to center with two on to end the inning.

Rays Manager Kevin Cash said off the bat he thought it would be a bloop hit.

Tampa Bay dropped to 31-8 at home and has lost three straight overall. The Rays entered as the only team in the majors without a three-game skid this season.

Baltimore's Austin Hays, who started the day leading the AL in batting, went 3 for 4 and raised his average from .320 to .327.

Gunnar Henderson, who missed Sunday's game at the Chicago Cubs with the flu, doubled on Tyler Glasnow's first pitch and scored on Santander's single. Hicks made it 4-0 with his three-run drive.

Hicks gave Baltimore an 8-6 advantage on his RBI single in the eighth off Robert Stephenson.

YANKEES 3, MARINERS 1 Gerrit Cole (8-1) allowed 1 run and 4 hits in 7 1/3 innings with 8 strikeouts and a walk as host New York defeated Seattle.

ROYALS 1, TIGERS 0 Daniel Lynch (1-3) allowed one hit over seven innings for his first major league win in almost 11 months, and visiting Kansas City beat Detroit.

GUARDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 2 (10) Andres Gimenez's single in the 10th inning drove in Jose Ramirez, lifting host Cleveland over Oakland, RED SOX 10, TWINS 4 Christian Arroyo had a career-high five hits and drove in four runs, while Kutter Crawford pitched five scoreless innings for visiting Boston in a win over Minnesota.

WHITE SOX 7, RANGERS 6 Zach Remillard singled in Elvis Andrus with the go-ahead run and host Chicago rallied with three runs in eighth inning to beat Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 8, ROCKIES 6 TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer, rookie Elly De La Cruz added a solo shot and host Cincinnati extended its winning streak to 10 games by beating Colorado. It's the Reds' longest winning streak since 2012.

BRAVES 4, PHILLIES 2 Spencer Strider struck out nine over six innings, Austin Riley and Matt Olson homered and Atlanta beat host Philadelphia.

CUBS 4, PIRATES 0 Marcus Stroman held Pittsburgh to five hits over seven innings to propel visiting Chicago.

CARDINALS 9, NATIONALS 3 Dylan Carlson homered twice, Willson Contreras went 3 for 4 with two doubles, and visiting St. Louis won its fourth straight, downing Washington.

BREWERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5 William Contreras hit a two-run double in the seventh inning as host Milwaukee came back from a four-run deficit to beat Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 4, METS 2 Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and Framber Valdez threw eight strong innings as host Houston snapped a five-game skid with a win over New York.

BLUE JAYS 2, MARLINS 0 Ernie Clement and George Springer had RBI singles in the eighth inning and visiting Toronto beat Miami.