100 years ago

June 21, 1923

A federal bombshell is expected to burst soon in both Little Rock and El Dorado, when evidence will be laid before the United States Grand Jury to the effect that at least 10 oil firms of Little Rock and possibly 30 persons of El Dorado are using the mails to defraud, it was learned yesterday. ... The investigations, it is said, are a reflection of the federal indictments recently returned by the United States Grand Jury at Fort Worth, Texas, when 87 persons were indicted there, charged with using the mails to defraud, or on the charge of conspiring to use the mails to defraud. Those indicted at Fort Worth were either oil operators or their employees, or persons posing as oil operators.

50 years ago

June 21, 1973

MIAMI -- The Coast Guard said Wednesday two men had been wounded in a gunbattle involving three ships off the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. A spokesman said he had no details other than that a helicopter carrying the wounded was on the way to a Miami hospital. ... A spokesman said the first report of the incident was received at 7:45 a.m. and that two Coast Guard helicopters were dispatched to the scene, about 50 miles east of Miami. The Coast Guard said the shooting had ended when its aircraft arrived and that it had no reports on what caused the trouble.

25 years ago

June 21, 1998

Two life-threatening conditions were among more than 36 deficiencies documented in a May 4 security audit of the Alexander Youth Services Center. The center, which includes six cottages holding about 160 juvenile delinquents in the custody of the state, is operated by the Division of Youth Services, a part of the state Department of Human Services. "Staff in most areas have sincere concern for juveniles," wrote Maj. Shirley Jordan, assistant warden of the Wrightsville Unit. "They gave us the indication they are starving for direction from administration and would do what was needed to improve the overall operations." The most serious concerns identified in the audit involve fire safety and failure to securely store supplies such as chemicals, tools and hypodermic needles. There are no emergency procedures in case of fire, riots or severe weather at the Alexander campus.

10 years ago

June 21, 2013

Randeep Mann, the former Russellville physician who is serving a life sentence for orchestrating a 2009 grenade explosion that severely injured the former chairman of the state Medical Board, has lodged an appeal of his conviction and sentence with the U.S. Supreme Court. According to documents filed Thursday in federal court in Little Rock, Mann filed his petition to have his case heard by the nation's highest court on June 11. Mann's case has been upheld by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but he has said he intended to appeal all the way to the Supreme Court.