Pulaski County judge says decision on LEARNS Act could take 2 weeks

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright said Tuesday he will take one to two weeks to release a decision in the lawsuit over the LEARNS Act.

Attorneys had their first opportunity to argue their case in court Tuesday in the lawsuit challenging when the expansive education law signed by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in March can take effect. Wright is set to rule whether the General Assembly followed the Arkansas Constitution when passing the LEARNS Act's emergency clause, a procedure that allows legislation to take effect immediately.

If Wright rules lawmakers failed to follow the proper procedure, the LEARNS Act will instead take effect Aug. 1 unless further intervention comes from the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The LEARNS Act is the education overhaul bill championed by Sanders as the centerpiece of her legislative agenda early in the session. The 145-page law covers a broad range of education issues, including increased starting salaries for teachers, higher literacy standards for third-graders, state money for students to attend a private or home school and greater emphasis on career technical education programs.

At Tuesday's hearing, plaintiffs called former Senate parliamentarian Steve Cook and Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva. The state, represented by the Arkansas attorney general's office, called House Parliamentarian Finos "Buddy" Johnson to testify.

Cook and Johnson spoke about the legislative procedure that is in contention. The lawsuit argues the state is illegally enforcing the LEARNS Act, arguing lawmakers erred when passing its emergency clause. Under Article 5, Section 1, of the state constitution, lawmakers can approve an emergency clause with a two-thirds majority and a "separate roll call" vote.

When the LEARNS Act was passed, the House of Representatives and Senate each voted once on the bill and the emergency clause in a simultaneous vote, with Ali Noland, attorney for the plaintiffs, playing videos of lawmakers voting once on the LEARNS Act and the emergency clause. Noland called state Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, and House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, to testify to the authenticity of the videos of the vote.

"My clients here today are parents, they are Arkansans whose constitutional rights have been violated by the state," Noland told reporters after the hearing. "And they have every right to use the judicial system to try to get the state to follow the law, to follow the Arkansas Constitution."

Cook and Johnson have said the LEARNS Act was passed using a longstanding procedure where lawmakers voted once but their votes were recorded separately in the House and Senate's official journals. However, Cook said he had previously expressed concerns to other staff members about whether the procedure was in line with the state constitution.

When the Legislature began live-streaming their sessions, Cook said he spoke to staff members about whether the public might start questioning the emergency clause process.

"A lot of things change now that we're broadcasting," Cook said.

Whether Cook would testify in court Tuesday was an open question heading into the hearing, with the state arguing Cook was covered by legislative privilege and could not be asked to testify. However, Wright allowed Cook to speak about his personal experience as a fact witness and his discussion with other staff who worked for the General Assembly, but not on his conversations with lawmakers.

The attorney general's office has argued the procedure, where lawmakers are asked to vote once for a bill and its emergency clause, passes constitutional muster as the votes are recorded separately in the House and Senate journals, the only official records that count. To back their claim, the state called Johnson, who has served as the House's parliamentarian since 2012, to describe the procedure.

Assistant Attorney General Justin Brascher argued the House and Senate's journals, not a video of votes, are the only official records the court should consider. Brascher also asked Johnson whether members of the House had the opportunity to vote on a bill but not on its emergency clause, which Johnson said they can do.

Brascher asked Johnson and Cook about vote batching, a process where lawmakers may vote on multiple bills at one time. Through his questioning, Brascher likened vote batching to votes on emergency clauses where lawmakers can object to the procedure.

"I am aggressively and proudly defending the LEARNS Act and the constitutionality of the process by which it and countless other pieces of legislation have been passed by the General Assembly," Attorney General Tim Griffin said in a statement. "I look forward to receiving Judge Wright's ruling in this case."

The hearing concluded after about three hours, with Wright leaving the courtroom but keeping the record open so attorneys on both sides could question additional witnesses.

Wright chose not to be present for the questioning as their testimony did not touch on the underlying issue at stake, whether or not the LEARNS Act can become effective before Aug. 1. Instead, the testimony served as an opportunity for both sides to get evidence on the record in case of a future appeal that may allow it to be considered.

While Wright said his ruling may take one to two weeks, he has already indicated how he may rule. On May 26, the circuit court judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state from enforcing the LEARNS Act.

As part of his reasoning for issuing the order, Wright said the plaintiffs "have demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of their argument that the Arkansas Constitution does not permit such a scheme."

But Wright's order was overturned by the Supreme Court last week with Justice Courtney Hudson, writing for the majority, saying the plaintiffs failed to show "irreparable harm." However, the Supreme Court's majority opinion did not address the underlying issue as to whether lawmakers erred when approving the education law's emergency act and remanded the case back to the circuit court.

The lawsuit, brought by a group of Phillips County residents, came after the state Board of Education approved a contract in May allowing the Friendship Education Foundation, a charter school nonprofit, to run the Marvell-Elaine School District. The board used a provision of the LEARNS Act to approve the agreement in hopes to save the struggling school district.

Without an emergency clause, laws take effect 91 days after the end of the session, so if courts rule lawmakers failed to follow the constitution when passing the LEARNS Act the legislation won't take effect until Aug.1.

However, a referendum effort could delay the law until November 2024. Veronica McClane, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, is trying to repeal the LEARNS Act through a referendum.

If the group behind the repeal effort, Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, can collect the required signatures it needs to get the referendum on the ballot, the LEARNS Act will be held in abeyance until the next election. Although to block the state from implementing the LEARNS Act for more than a year, the plaintiffs will not only have to get their petition approved but also win their case in court.