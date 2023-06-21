Sections
RODEO OF THE OZARKS: Montgomery “Shorty” Parsons continues Parsons family tradition by competing in saddle bronc riding

Montgomery the latest ‘Shorty’ to compete by Rick Fires | Today at 2:21 a.m.
Montgomery “Shorty” Parsons poses Monday, June 19, 2023, at Parsons Stadium in Springdale. Parsons joins a long line of family members in an association with the Rodeo of the Ozarks when he competes in the saddle bronc competition Saturday night. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

SPRINGDALE -- Rodeo is often a family affair and there is no more rodeo royalty in Springdale than the Parsons name on the stadium where the Rodeo of the Ozarks is held.

Springdale businessman Thurman "Shorty" Parsons founded the Rodeo of the Ozarks, which began in 1944. The Parsons family has been heavily involved in rodeo through the years and that extends to Thurman's great-great-grandson Montgomery Parsons, who is also called "Shorty" by family and friends.

At 5-7, Montgomery "Shorty" Parsons will be tall in the saddle when he competes in saddle bronc riding at the 78th Rodeo of the Ozarks that begins tonight and continues to Saturday.

Print Headline: A family tradition

