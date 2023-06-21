Ryan White named as executive director of the Razorback Foundation

The Razorback Foundation Board of Directors announced Ryan White as the organization’s new executive director on Wednesday morning.

White was selected after a nationwide search was conducted by the board of directors earlier this year. He will head the nonprofit fundraising organization that supports the Arkansas Athletics Department.

White previously served as senior associate athletes director for development at the University of Kansas.

“I am truly humbled and grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the Razorback Foundation,” said White. “...I look forward to serving our passionate supporters, Razorback Nation and the great state of Arkansas. There isn’t a better time to be a Razorback and know our best days are ahead!”

We are excited to announce our new Executive Director@ryanwhite_01! Ryan has an extensive history in college athletics and will be a great asset to our organization. His first day will be 7/10. Leave him a welcome message here! Welcome to Razorback Nation, Ryan! pic.twitter.com/QAvTefjR7g — Razorback Foundation 🐗 (@RazorFoundation) June 21, 2023

“Ryan brings decades of experience that will be crucial to the mission of the Razorback Foundation,” added Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek. “He understands what it takes to be successful at a major program and I’m confident in his abilities to provide valuable support to our organization. Ryan and I worked together previously at the University of Virginia. I was impressed with his fundraising abilities then and look forward to working with him again here at Arkansas.”

White will begin his role at the Razorback Foundation on July 10, 2023.















