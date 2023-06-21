Sanders issues executive order aiming to speed delivery of temporary housing units for Arkansas tornado victims

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday issued an executive order intended to streamline the delivery of temporary housing units for Arkansans affected by the tornadoes and severe storms that swept through the state March 31.

Under the order, commercial carriers transporting temporary housing units from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be temporarily exempt from "certain state laws governing escort and curfew requirements for oversize and overweight vehicles on highways in Arkansas."

The exemption will only apply for the duration of the transportation of the units and will not cover loads greater than 16 feet wide. The order will expire Aug. 18 unless renewed by a subsequent order.

As a result of a lack of housing options in Wynne, where a deadly tornado tore a nearly mile-wide path of destruction, federal officials have authorized certain residents for FEMA's Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program "up to 18-months from the date of the declaration," a spokesperson for the federal agency said Tuesday.

Direct Temporary Housing Assistance is the "most complicated" program provided by FEMA. The program is not an immediate solution for a survivor's interim and longer-term housing needs because it takes significant time to implement, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

While not everyone affected by the storms and tornadoes will be eligible for the program, there is no separate application for housing. The agency has already assessed affected residents for eligibility, the spokesperson said.

"We are moving [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] approved Manufactured Housing Units and RV style units into Arkansas and then to City of Wynne," the spokesperson said. "Please know that every housing unit installed is its own separate construction project as there are federal guidelines and requirements we must follow before a unit can be occupied."

FEMA officials estimate around 50 households may need a unit.

The agency continues to coordinate with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and offers different types of units based on the size and needs of a household.

"The Governor's waiver allows us to be able to move more units to the City of Wynne and will assist in the expedited delivery of the temporary housing unit," the spokesperson said. "Under this program, we continue to work with those being housed on their recovery plan while giving them a safe, secure and sanitary place to stay."

Officials will place the temporary housing units on private sites or a potential commercial park within the city or county that meets federal requirements, the spokesperson said.

Arkansas homeowners and renters in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties who sustained damage from the severe storms and tornadoes have until July 3 to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA, according to a news release Tuesday from the agency.

July 3 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan.

FEMA disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, along with other programs. The fastest way to apply for disaster assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov. Homeowners and renters also may call 800-621-3362 to apply for assistance or visit a disaster recovery center to meet with FEMA specialists in person, according to the news release.

U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Businesses and residents can apply for these loans at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov, officials said in the release.

Arkansans with homeowners or renters insurance should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If a policy does not cover all damage expenses, FEMA may be able to assist.

WEEKEND STORMS

In a separate order Tuesday, Sanders declared a state of emergency and lifted certain restrictions on vehicles responding to damage caused by severe thunderstorms and strong winds that battered the state over the weekend.

Sanders' proclamation allows emergency response vehicles to bypass all Arkansas Department of Transportation weigh station facilities through July 17.

The state of emergency applies to commercial vehicles hauling heavy equipment, oversized loads, transformers, necessary hardware and other transmission and distribution equipment to line crews working to restore power. It also covers emergency response vehicles including but not limited to utility vehicles, bucket trucks and electric utility supply trucks actively responding to the storms and related damage, according to the proclamation released by the governor's office.

The authorization does not include vehicles that require permits to operate on Arkansas' roadways nor does it relieve size and weight restrictions. The declaration applies only to weigh stations and vehicles traveling in convoy, said the proclamation.

The damage resulting from the storms includes "numerous downed power lines" which have required commercial vehicles to haul material and equipment to line crews working to restore power, according to the proclamation.

Sanders also suspended all provisions of regulating statutes prescribing procedures for the conduct of the Office of State Procurement, the Arkansas Building Authority, the Office of Personnel Management, and all other state departments to render maximum assistance to the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment and the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, through the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, the proclamation said.