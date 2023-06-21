Still much to do

"He's deeply religious and a Democrat," Politico said in a headline the other day, as if reporting a rare discovery in Texas.

The point was that this supposed oddity--state Rep. James Talarico, 34, of near-Austin--was winning notice as a talented political prospect who might represent a new Democratic competitiveness in Texas.

Actually, there are several--indeed thousands--of Texans and Southerners who are deeply religious in Talarico's way, which emphasizes the blessings of Jesus' Sermon on the Mount over the declaration in Leviticus of an abomination of a man lying with a man as if a woman.

Their political problem is that these Christians of a more positive, less-strident message are outnumbered and drowned out by the Republican-politicized evangelicals and fundamentalists. Over the last three decades or so, the so-called "Christian Right" has imposed and nourished a rural culture in which--as an example--a woman running as a pro-life moderate Democrat for office in western Arkansas could be told by a friend that her scarlet "D" has aligned her with Satan.

Politico suggested that Talarico, a Harvard-educated Presbyterian attending divinity school in the mornings before legislating, is something special.

The writer told of Talarico's telling off Republican legislators with a lecture explaining that a Ten Commandments monument on the Capitol grounds is idolatry, exclusionary and arrogant in a way that conflicts with Jesus' admonition not to pray publicly in the all-for-show way of hypocrites.

The article related that he told colleagues spouting the usual thoughts-and-prayers routine after a school shooting, "There is something profoundly cynical about asking God to solve problems that we're not willing to solve ourselves."

Veteran national Democratic talent scouts such as Tony Coehlo are saying Talarico needs a national television introduction at the Democratic National Convention next year.

Talarico comes off in the article as a less-flaky improvement on Beto O'Rourke and a conceivably serious Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas in 2026.

That's a lot to lay on a guy who sounds like a comparable imitation of Chris Jones, the scientist and minister who waged the routed Democratic campaign for governor of Arkansas last year.

Jones had his "PB and J" program, with the letters standing for something or other, and Talarico packages his legislative initiatives as a "Friendship Program"--economically friendly with such as ideas as medical-bill forgiveness, politically friendly with ranked voting that elevates non-extreme candidates, and socially friendly with what he calls "Medicaid for Y'all."

At this point, I'd favor Jones "PB and J" package only because I don't know what the letters stood for. They couldn't possibly have been more clumsily contrived than all those supposed friendships.

That Talarico gets this glowing national review is less about personal skills he might possess that Jones doesn't than that Arkansas is a static political culture and Texas is not.

Political scientists have been saying for two decades that Texas is turning blue. Instead it has become variegated in light purple sections.

But the trend is at least positive for Texas Democrats because of two factors--the demographics of the increasing number of immigrant voters, and the transformation from the steady influx of voters from elsewhere headed to Texas for what looks like a better life.

What has happened in greater Atlanta and greater Phoenix is also happening in greater Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin. The problem is that there is too much static open-space Texas in between those metro regions.

It is conceivable, though, that, in one of these elections before too very long, those trends will strengthen and combine with the skill of a Democrat in making himself palatable to swing voters and create significant purpling in Texas.

Neither Talarico nor Texas seems quite there yet. The article reports that Talarico first got elected to the legislature from a swing district, and very narrowly, after which Texas Republican legislators redrew his district to take away the Democrats. He got re-elected anyway ... by moving to a different and heavily Democratic district where the Democratic incumbent wasn't running again.

There is much work left to do for a young deeply religious Democrat in a state so close to Arkansas.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.