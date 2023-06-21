TCU ends Oral Roberts’ run, advances to face Florida next

OMAHA, Neb. -- TCU used a four-run fifth inning to take control of the game and went on to beat Oral Roberts 6-1 in a College World Series elimination game Tuesday, ending the Golden Eagles' surprising postseason run.

The Horned Frogs (44-23) will play Florida next and would need to defeat the No. 2 national seed today and again Thursday to reach the best-of-three finals.

TCU avenged Friday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Eagles and has won two straight to put itself in position to play for its bracket title.

"We're playing in Omaha and in an elimination game," Horned Frogs starting pitcher Cam Brown said. "I think that's the motivation we needed. We've been doing it all year with our backs against the wall. There's nothing that needs to be said between all of us. Through everything that we've been through this entire year, we've really grown and meshed as one unit."

Frogs Coach Kirk Saarloos said his team's midseason struggles prepared it for pressure games. The Frogs had a run of losses in six of seven games in April, putting their NCAA Tournament hopes in peril.

They ended up with the Big 12's automatic bid by winning the conference tournament, but they didn't feel good about their at-large chances until they won their final regular-season series at Kansas State.

"We've been playing kind of this style or this type of game situation for six weeks," he said. "It's just what they've been doing. Now there's a second deck on the stadium, and there's 23,000 people. I don't think it's changed anything."

It was a rough ending for ORU (52-14), the first No. 4 regional seed in 11 years to reach the CWS. The Eagles of the Summit League scored their fewest runs since March 12 and lost consecutive games for the first time since that same date.

"I thought we played pretty sloppy all the way around," ORU Coach Ryan Folmar said. "When you score one run against good clubs, it's not a recipe to win for sure."

The rematch with the Horned Frogs was the most lopsided game of the CWS, and the Eagles' 1-2 finish here was the same as that of the 1978 team that made ORU's only other appearance.

The Eagles were 2 of 16 with runners on base against TCU, and the game ended with the bases loaded when Matt Hogan struck out for the fifth time.

"We left another 12 guys on base today, 13 Sunday," Folmar said. "We could never get that big swing."

TCU's first two runs came without a swing of the bat. Brooks Fowler (9-2) walked in a run in the second inning, and Joshua Caravalho's balk brought in another in the fourth.

The Frogs added four more in the fifth, with Anthony Silva's two-run single making it 6-0.

"I stuck my bat out there and found some grass," Silva said.

ORU couldn't capitalize on early scoring opportunities against Brown and Luke Savage (6-4). The leadoff batter reached base four of the first five innings, but only one scored.

The Eagles went 24-3 to end the season, and their 52 wins are a school record. The only other No. 4 regional seeds to advance as far were national champion Fresno State in 2008 and Stony Brook in 2012.

"I think if it's ever going to end, this is where you want it to end," Folmar said. "I don't think today is by any way going to define our season. But, man, what a great run. I'm so thankful to be part of such a historic group that made a run like this."

LSU 5, TENNESSEE 0

Nate Ackenhausen pitched six innings in his first start for LSU and combined with Riley Cooper for the Tigers' nation-leading 11th shutout of the season.

LSU (50-16) beat its SEC rival for the fourth time in five meetings this season and will play No. 1 national seed Wake Forest tonight. The Tigers would have to beat the Demon Deacons in that game and again Thursday to reach the CWS final series.

Tennessee (44-22) was eliminated after it failed to score for the first time in 133 games since a 6-0 loss to Virginia in the 2021 CWS.

Ackenhausen came into the game having logged just 22 1/3 innings over 15 relief appearances. He had not gone more than 3 2/3 innings since he was a starter for Eastern Oklahoma State last season.

LSU's third starter has been fluid most of the season, and Coach Jay Johnson told ESPN before the game that he played a hunch and went with Ackenhausen over Riley Cooper because the Tigers were 13-2 in games in which he appeared.

Ackenhausen's extended outing also allowed Johnson to keep his bullpen fresh for Wake Forest.

The Tigers scored single runs in the first and sixth innings and another in the eighth when Tennessee relievers hit three batters and Tre' Morgan came home on a wild pitch. Dylan Crews' two-run homer in the ninth put the game away.

Beam, who left with two outs in the sixth, allowed 6 hits, walked 2 and struck out 9.

Ackenhausen had allowed 4 hits, walked none and struck out 7 when he left to a standing ovation from fans behind the LSU dugout after he hit Blake Burke to start the seventh. Burke was the third batter he plunked, and pitchers for both teams combined for seven hit batters, the third-most in a CWS game.

The Tigers had some anxious moments. After Cooper came on with a two-run lead, the Vols loaded the bases with two outs before Hunter Ensley dribbled out to first.

In the fifth, with LSU leading 1-0 and Cal Stark on second, Ahuna doubled into the left-center gap with two outs. The Tigers caught a break when third-base coach Josh Elander held up Stark, the catcher, instead of sending him home. Thompson, the relay man, would have had a long throw to the plate and it probably would have had to be perfect to get Stark. The Vols came up empty when Ensley flied out.

Ackenhausen went back out for the sixth and set down the Vols in order. He struck out their top hitter, Jared Dickey, and Christian Moore to end the inning.

