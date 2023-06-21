Teen arrested in North Little Rock fatal shooting

North Little Rock police on Wednesday morning arrested a teenager who will face as an adult a charge of capital murder in a May homicide, according to a news release.
Officers arrested Javion Green, 16, of Jacksonville around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, the release states. He is charged in the May 23 shooting death of Raymond Hudson, 16, at the Hemlock Court Housing Project at 400 N. Palm St. in North Little Rock.
Green was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night without bond, authorities said.
The release did not include any further details of the homicide investigation, which was ongoing Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Teen arrested in North Little Rock fatal shootingby Grant Lancaster | Today at 8:01 p.m.
FILE — A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this 2019 file photo.
North Little Rock police on Wednesday morning arrested a teenager who will face as an adult a charge of capital murder in a May homicide, according to a news release.
North Little Rock police on Wednesday morning arrested a teenager who will face as an adult a charge of capital murder in a May homicide, according to a news release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT