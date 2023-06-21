Trump’s files case is given a trial date

The federal judge presiding over the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in the classified documents case set an aggressive schedule Tuesday, ordering a trial to begin as soon as Aug. 14.

The timeline set by Judge Aileen Cannon is likely to be delayed by extensive pretrial litigation -- including over how to handle classified material -- and its brisk pace seems in keeping with a schedule set under the Speedy Trial Act. In each of four other criminal trials the judge has overseen that were identified in a New York Times review, she has initially set a relatively quick trial date and later pushed it back.

The early moves by Cannon, a relatively inexperienced jurist who was appointed by Trump in 2020, are being particularly closely watched. She disrupted the documents investigation last year with several rulings favorable to the former president before a conservative appeals court overturned her, saying she never had legitimate legal authority to intervene.

Trump's strategy in legal matters has long been to delay them, and the federal case against him is unlikely to be an exception. If a trial drags past the 2024 election and Trump wins the race, he could, in theory, try to pardon himself -- or he could direct his attorney general to drop the charges and wipe out the case.

In public remarks after the indictment against Trump and one of his aides, Walt Nauta, was filed two weeks ago in U.S. District Court in Miami, the special counsel, Jack Smith, who oversaw the investigation, said he wanted a speedy trial.





The schedule that Cannon set in her order Tuesday clearly would accomplish that, requesting that all pretrial motions be filed by July 24.

"A Calendar Call will be held at 1:45 p.m. on August 8, 2023," Cannon wrote.

She also ruled that the trial -- and all the hearings in the case -- will be held at her home courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., a small town in the northern portion of the Southern District of Florida. Trump's arraignment was held in the federal courthouse in Miami.

Pretrial proceedings in the case are highly unlikely to be finished by August. Legal experts have identified a series of complicated matters that Cannon, the defense and the prosecution will have to work through before the matter is ready to go in front of a jury.

For one thing, following Cannon's orders, Trump's lawyers started the process of obtaining the security clearances needed to deal with the significant classified evidence issues in the case only last week. The background check process to obtain the clearances can take months.

Trump's legal team is also still in flux. Nauta's lawyer, Stanley Woodward, is still interviewing Florida-based lawyers to assist him with the case. He expects to have someone in place when Nauta is arraigned next week.

Beyond the array of legal tactics Trump's lawyers may use to attack the validity of the charges against him, the parties in the case will also have to engage in significant closed litigation over how to handle the classified evidence at the heart of the government's prosecution. Trump has been accused of illegally holding on to 31 individual national defense documents, many of which were marked as top secret.

The case will be tried under the rules of the Classified Information Procedures Act -- a law that spells out pretrial steps that must be taken to decide what classified information will be used in court and how. Those steps take time, adding to the likelihood of multiple delays before trial.

If the government does not agree with any of Cannon's rulings involving the act, it can pause pretrial proceedings and appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Atlanta. The defense would have to wait until after any conviction to appeal an evidentiary issue under the act.

David Aaron, a former Justice Department lawyer who prosecuted national security cases, said it's unlikely that Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department could conclude the discovery process in time for the trial to begin in August.

Among other things, Aaron said, the law requires the Justice Department to file a motion in court declaring that its case involves classified documents in order to initiate the Classified Information Procedures Act proceedings. Based on what's viewable on the public court docket, it did not appear that the Justice Department had made that filing as of Tuesday afternoon.

"This could just be a placeholder," Aaron said of the mid-August timetable laid out by Cannon. "Unless there have been communications that we do not know about and the government has streamlined the usual process and the defense has agreed to that process -- this schedule is going to change."

Trump's lawyers are expected to file a battery of pretrial motions, including one claiming that he is being selectively prosecuted while other public officials investigated for mishandling classified material -- chief among them, Hillary Clinton -- did not face charges.

The former president's legal team may also file motions accusing prosecutors of various types of misconduct or seeking to suppress audio notes by one of his lawyers, which the government obtained before the indictment through a federal judge's ruling piercing the traditional protections of attorney-client privilege.

Depending on how seriously Cannon considers the claims made in those filings, she could order additional briefs, attestations and hearings, further slowing down the process.

Legal experts have said Cannon's lack of experience in trials related to national security also could slow the proceedings. Cannon, 42, was nominated by Trump during his final year in office and has less than three years on the federal bench.

Last fall, she issued a controversial ruling in response to a lawsuit Trump filed that initially delayed the FBI review of classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. She was roundly reversed by a conservative panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Federal court officials in southern Florida have said Cannon was assigned randomly to preside over the trial after Trump was indicted by a Miami grand jury this month.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Feuer, Maggie Haberman and Charlie Savage of The New York Times and by Perry Stein and Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post.