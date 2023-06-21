Two elected to posts at Girls State

Two White Hall High School students were recently elected to offices during the annual Arkansas Girls State civic experience sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary of Arkansas.

Kendyl Smith and Kaejah Hodge served as Girls State Auditor and Deputy Auditor, respectively, according to a news release.

Smith is the daughter of Kaseem and Andrea Smith, and Hodge is the daughter of Kae and Aaron Spencer, all of White Hall.

As part of the experience, Kendyl Smith had the opportunity to tour Auditor of State Dennis Milligan's office and learn about the duties and responsibilities of the state auditor. The auditor's office oversees payroll for more than 660 state employees, legislators, Supreme Court justices, prosecuting attorneys and their deputies. Additionally, the office is the custodian of the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt, the state's unclaimed property program.As Girls State Auditor, Smith authored a letter to the American Legion Auxiliary of Arkansas notifying it of more than $2,000 worth of unclaimed property owed to units across the state from the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt.

Then, she and her deputy, Hodge, got to run the letter through the postage machine at the auditor's office and drop it in the mail in hopes that the Auxiliary units will come forward to claim their cash, according to the release.