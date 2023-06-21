UA extension begins quest for new leader

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has launched the search for a new director of its outreach arm, the Cooperative Extension Service.

The director, also known as the senior associate vice president for extension, is responsible for operations, management, programs, stakeholder relations and services involving about 600 appointed full-time and 200 part-time personnel. This includes management of federal-, state- and county-appropriated funds along with grant and gift resources and an annual budget of $61 million.

On Wednesday, Deacue Fields, vice president for agriculture at the University of Arkansas System and head of the Division of Agriculture, announced the search committee to find candidates for the position of senior associate vice president for extension, according to a news release.

He appointed Jeff Edwards, head of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences for the division and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, as committee chair.

The current director, Bob Scott, announced his intention to return to faculty. He will remain as director until a new one is selected. The posting will remain open until filled.

"Filling this position is mission-critical," Fields said. "This is an outstanding career opportunity. The committee members represent the many facets of the Cooperative Extension Service and I believe the members will find candidates who can lead this organization to the next level."

The position is headquartered in Little Rock and directly supervises an executive team and other administrative staff. The Cooperative Extension Service has centers in Lonoke and Newport, with county agents and staff in all 75 Arkansas counties and faculty and staff on seven experiment station campuses and two university campuses.

For details, contact Jeff Edwards at jeffreye@uark.edu or visit https://uasys.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/UASYS/job/Little-Rock/Senior-Associate-Vice-President-for-Extension_R0040649.