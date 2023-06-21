Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

BOTTLE SHOTS: Uncork any of these beautiful wines, greet summer with open arms

by Seth Eli Barlow | Today at 1:50 a.m.


As this column appears on this first official day of summer, I couldn't think of a better topic than a list of wines perfectly poised to greet the change in season (and beat back the Arkansas heat and humidity). Whether you find yourself out at the lake, down by the river or even just relaxing at home this weekend, these are some of the best wines to get your summer started.

Mercat Brut Cava, $16

Spanish sparkling wine continues to deliver incredible values, and this is among the best. Bright, fresh, lemony, with the tiniest little bubbles.

Print Headline: Uncork any of these wines to welcome summer

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT