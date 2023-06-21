BOTTLE SHOTS: Uncork any of these beautiful wines, greet summer with open arms





As this column appears on this first official day of summer, I couldn't think of a better topic than a list of wines perfectly poised to greet the change in season (and beat back the Arkansas heat and humidity). Whether you find yourself out at the lake, down by the river or even just relaxing at home this weekend, these are some of the best wines to get your summer started.

Mercat Brut Cava, $16

Spanish sparkling wine continues to deliver incredible values, and this is among the best. Bright, fresh, lemony, with the tiniest little bubbles.