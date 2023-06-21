UNDER THE RADAR: Alma’s Jackson Daily

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Alma’s Jackson Daily.

Class: 2024

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-2, 220 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he had 28 catches for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns, and 8 pancake blocks at tight end.

Interest: Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas Tech

Noteworthy: Grandfather, Marvin, played fullback/tight end for Arkansas in the early 1970s. Father, Adam, played fullback for the Razorbacks in 1999-00, and his uncle, Clarke Moore, was an Arkansas linebacker from 2002-05.

Coach Rusty Bush:

“Jackson Daily is the ultimate team guy. He has always done whatever the team has asked of him. He’s played quarterback, tight end, a little D-line and some linebacker. He just wants to play the game for this program.

“Jackson understands the expectations and standards of Alma football. He has worked his tail off to make sure he does his part to make this football team a contender. He dedicated himself to offseason and the weight room and has really changed his body, and it’s made him an even better football player. He’s 6-2, 220 pounds and is consistently running a 4.5 [40-yard dash] at multiple camps. I think he’s given himself a chance to play multiple positions at the next level.

“It’s been such an impressive transformation watching him take over this offense and becoming the leader that not only we expect but what he expects from himself. I know without a doubt that he will turn many heads this upcoming season. I’ve already had many phone calls and texts over the summer from different coaches that we’ve seen through 7-on-7s and team camps telling me how impressed they are with him. The thing is I know he hasn’t even reached his ceiling yet. He’s coachable and wants what’s best for his team. He will be a tremendous player for the Airedales this season.”



