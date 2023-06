Police on Wednesday identified the man shot dead Friday in Little Rock at the Ronald McDonald House, where he was staying with family.

Authorities identified the victim as Devin Jones, 27, of Forrest City, according to a police incident report.



The report did not include any further details on the killing, which brought officers to the charity house at 1501 W. 10th Street in Little Rock just before 3 a.m. on Friday.



Police had yet to publicly name a suspect in the shooting Wednesday.