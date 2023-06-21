Wallace named chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home

Bentley Wallace, president of South Arkansas College, will be the next chancellor of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, ASU System President Chuck Welch announced Tuesday.

Wallace, who has been president of the college in El Dorado since 2020, will take over in Mountain Home Aug. 1. Robin Myers, current chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home, retires July 31.

"I am thrilled to be able to serve students, faculty and staff as the next chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home," Wallace said in an ASU-Mountain Home news release Tuesday. "It is an incredible opportunity to come home to north Arkansas and back to the ASU System where my career in higher education began."

Wallace, a native of Mountain View -- only about 50 miles from the ASU-Mountain Home campus -- has a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Master of Science in Education from Arkansas State University, and he was division chair and director of business and transportation technology at Arkansas State University-Newport from 2006-2013, according to ASU-Mountain Home.

He has a doctor of education in Human Resource and Workforce Development Education from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Wallace was vice chancellor of economic development from 2013-2018 at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College before becoming dean of technical and professional studies there in 2018.

"I have known Bentley for a long time and think he is the right person at the right time for ASU-Mountain Home," Welch said in the news release. "We are impressed with his accomplishments as president at South Arkansas College, his track record at other institutions -- including our own ASU-Newport -- and his active community service."

At UA-PTC, Wallace created the Workplace Essentials talent acquisition and training model, which was recognized by the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, the Arkansas Division of Career and Technical Education, and Congressman French Hill as a replicable best-practice for workforce development, and established the High Voltage Lineman Training (H-VoLT) Academy as part of the Arkansas Energy Workforce Consortium to address high voltage line worker shortages in Arkansas, among other accomplishments, according to South Arkansas College.

He's served as president of the Board of Arkansas Community Colleges, and helped establish and manage music and art festivals. Additionally, he has been on the boards of arts councils, community theatres, the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, the Arkansas STEM Coalition, and the Arkansas Aerospace and Defense Alliance, and he was an Honorary Commander at the Little Rock Air Force Base.

"His combined history of work in the private sector and developing higher education partnerships with business and industry will serve the Mountain Home region well," Welch said in the news release. "His strong leadership, management, and fund-raising skills will benefit ASU-Mountain Home and its constituencies."

Wallace's private sector experience includes director of operations at Ronnie Dowdy Trucking Inc., division manager for WCA Waste Systems Inc., and general manager of JIT Warehouse Services, according to ASU-Mountain Home. His salary will be $203,000, and his contract is for three years, pending approval of the ASU System board of trustees.

ASU-Mountain Home "is an invaluable resource for the people and communities in the region, whether that is to pursue a short-term workforce credential, a two-year degree, lifelong learning opportunities, or to enjoy the broad variety of cultural events at the college," Wallace noted in the news release. "Building on a rich history of student success, I am excited to carry on important legacies and blaze new trails while working with the amazing team" at ASU-Mountain Home.

Myers announced in March his intent to retire at the end of July, after 11 years in Mountain Home. He joined the school after seven years at Arkansas Northeastern College, chosen following a three-month process that attracted 69 applicants for the position.

"The opportunity to help students in this state has been a blessing for me and my wife," Myers said earlier this month. "It's been a wonderful experience working" at ASU-Mountain Home.

Myers "did a tremendous job and he's been a wonderful leader," Welch explained earlier this month. "We can't thank [him] enough" for the great things he brought to campus, and "they love him there."

Enrollment at ASU-Mountain Home this fall was up nearly 1%, from 1,247 to 1,258, from the previous fall, according to the ASU System.

Welch said all three chancellor finalists were "outstanding," and interviews were completed earlier this month in Mountain Home.

The other two finalists were Tamara Daniel, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at ASU-Mountain Home, and Kendra Ericson, president of St. Luke's College in Sioux City, Iowa. A 12-member Chancellor Search Advisory Committee -- with members representing faculty, staff, students and the community -- reviewed 47 applications for the position.

"It's never easy to hire a replacement for someone like Robin Myers, but I am confident that Bentley will continue to move this institution forward," Welch said in Tuesday's news release. "Robin and his team -- like Ed Coulter before him -- have created a strong foundation in Mountain Home for higher education and workforce training."

In June 2022, the board of trustees for South Arkansas College extended Wallace's contract due to his good work. Under his leadership, the college -- which boasts roughly 1,150 students -- expanded athletics, added new endowed scholarships, and changed its name from South Arkansas Community College, among other changes.

"I've got an affinity for the [ASU] System, and Mountain Home is a great college," Wallace told the El Dorado News-Times. "Proximity to family was an added benefit" of moving back to Mountain Home.

"It's been an emotional day. The outreach from people in the community, beyond the college, has really bowled me over," he added. "We have created lifelong friendships here; it will be difficult to walk away from that."

Information for this article was contributed by Caitlan Butler of the El Dorado News-Times.