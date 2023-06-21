West Bank attack kills 4 people

JERUSALEM -- Two Palestinian attackers opened fire Tuesday at a restaurant and gas station near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, killing at least four people and wounding several others before being shot, authorities said, as violence roiled the occupied territory the day after a deadly Israeli military raid.

A bystander shot and disabled one of the attackers, and Israeli security forces said they shot and killed the other, who had fled the shooting scene. The Hamas militant group claimed both assailants as members. Israeli media identified three victims as Israeli residents of West Bank settlements, ranging in age from 18 to 64. The fourth victim was not immediately identified.

Later Tuesday, carloads of Israeli settlers, angered by the fatal shootings, drove to the northern Palestinian towns of Hawara, Beit Furik, and Burin and surrounding villages, setting dozens of cars on fire, hurling stones and trying to set homes ablaze, said Nablus official Ghassan Daghlas.

The Israeli military said it was sending reinforcements to the West Bank, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "settle the score with the murderers."

"I want to tell all those who seek to harm us -- all options are open," he said in a video statement. "We will continue to fight terror with all our might, and we will win."

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the two Hamas-affiliated gunmen had driven to the shooting scene from the Palestinian village of Urif in the northern West Bank.

The men went on a rampage at a gas station next to the Israeli settlement of Eli, the Israeli military said, north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah. They first burst into a hummus restaurant, shooting and killing three people, the army said, before heading out to the gas station and killing another person, who was pumping gas.

A civilian bystander shot one of the assailants repeatedly until he collapsed to the ground, unmoving. His condition was not immediately confirmed, but medics were later seen carrying him away in a body bag. Hamas identified him as 26-year-old Mohannad Faleh. The second assailant fled the gas station in a stolen Toyota.

After an hours-long manhunt, Israeli security forces caught him in the West Bank town of Tubas, shooting and killing him when he tried to run out of his car. Palestinian health officials identified the man as 24-year-old Khaled Sabah.

The Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad praised the attack as a response to Monday's deadly military raid.

Hours after the attack, Israeli settlers streamed through Palestinian towns, trying to torch property and smashing cars with stones.





A few settlers opened fire at Palestinians who had ventured out of their homes to confront them, said Daghlas. Dozens of Palestinians were attacked and wounded by rocks throughout the Nablus governorate, he said, including a Palestinian journalist, who was struck in the face. Videos shared online showed giant fires tearing through the countryside.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was convening with the country's army chief and other top security officials to discuss a response to the shooting. Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners have ramped up pressure on the government to crack down harshly on the wave of Palestinian violence.

The Israeli rescue service said one person remained in serious condition, two people in moderate condition and another in light condition. Medics reported that they found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds in the hummus restaurant and the outside gas station.

Tuesday's shooting followed fighting in the northern Jenin refugee camp that killed six Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, and wounded over 90 others. On Tuesday, the death toll from the raid rose to six when 48-year-old Amjad Abu Jaas succumbed to wounds sustained in the gun battle, Palestinian health officials said.

A dozen Palestinians remain in critical condition. Eight Israeli soldiers were also wounded.

After the deadly raid, Palestinians rushed to checkpoints to throw stones at Israeli military vehicles in protest. In the Palestinian town of Husan, west of Bethlehem, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man who they alleged had thrown a firebomb at troops along a West Bank highway late Monday. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed as 21-year-old Zakaria al-Zaoul.

Information for this article was contributed by Isaac Scharf of The Associated Press.