WH hosts 5 teams at football camp

For a few hours, some of south Arkansas' small-school football teams converged on Bulldog Stadium for a camp Tuesday.

The six teams were originally set to gather at Hamburg, but the town was still dealing with power outages from early Sunday thunderstorms. So, White Hall hosted the camp, where 11-on-11 battles were mixed with 7-on-7 passing attacks.

Drew Central, Dumas, Fordyce, Hamburg and Junction City brought teams to Bulldog Stadium. Three of the teams made the state playoffs last fall.

Second-year White Hall Coach Ryan Mallett liked how the camp went, saying it was "really competitive." He held out a few players, however, to keep them fresh for a 7-on-7 event today at his alma mater, the University of Arkansas.

"About time we got invited there," said Mallett, who led the Razorbacks to bowl games in the 2009 and 2010 seasons as a quarterback. "We will see some good talent up there."

Some of that talent includes teams White Hall has faced in the last two seasons, reigning 5A state champion Little Rock Parkview and 5A-Central Conference opponent Mills University Studies. Mallett said he requested the Bulldogs play those teams in a pool.

Mallett is trying to bring the Bulldogs back to contender status two years after they made the 5A state championship game, White Hall's first in 34 years. White Hall went 4-6 last season, with 3 of its losses decided by 7 or fewer points.

On offense and defense combined, 20 of Mallett's 22 starters from 2022 have returned, which could bode well for the Bulldogs' bid for a playoff berth in 2023.

"I think the more those young guys can play, they know they can play with anybody in the state in 5A," Mallett said. "We very easily could have won 7 games, and a few of them we didn't pull off."

One returning starter, junior linebacker Marshon Jordan, is a recent selection to the All-Arkansas Preps underclassmen football team, and Mallett likes his growth during the offseason.

"He gets to the football. He gets there and is not in a good mood," Mallett said. "He's not going to pat you in the butt. He's going to hit you with all he's got."

Despite the experience returning, no starting positions are set in stone and players are still competing for playing time, according to Mallett. White Hall's defensive backs had a strong showing with multiple interceptions in 7-on-7 drills.

"I was pleased with how we competed. We've got to compete better when it gets hot," Mallett said.

The morning sun did nothing to slow down Tim Rodgers' Fordyce team, which won two of three 2A state title games between 2019-2021.

"The first two camps we were supposed to go to got canceled," Mallett said. "That was the first one we attended this summer. We were tired of practicing each other. We enjoyed it a lot, getting to practice against other teams."